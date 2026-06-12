The Inner Circle acknowledges, Michael M. Pennock, MD, MBiot, DABR as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member

BEAVER, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael M. Pennock, MD, MBiot, DABR is recognized as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Radiation Oncology.

Michael M. Pennock, MD, MBiot, DABR

Dr. Michael M. Pennock, a board-certified, dedicated radiation oncologist with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Hillman Cancer Center, is making a meaningful difference in the lives of cancer patients through his precision, compassion, and commitment to care. Treating adult patients facing a wide range of cancers including lung, breast, head and neck, gastrointestinal, prostate, brain, and spine, Dr. Pennock is known for his meticulous attention to detail and his ability to provide both clinical expertise and emotional reassurance during treatment.

Dr. Pennock's academic foundation began with a Bachelor of Science in psychology, with a concentration in neuroscience, from Davidson College in North Carolina. He went on to earn his Master of Biotechnology from Penn State University, and his Doctor of Medicine from Penn State College of Medicine. He completed his residency in radiation oncology, serving as chief resident in his last year, at Montefiore Medical Center, affiliated with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City. Dr. Pennock received board certification in radiation oncology from the American Board of Radiology (ABR).

Actively involved in his field, Dr. Pennock is affiliated with the American Society of Radiation Oncology and the American College of Radiation Oncology. His commitment to giving back is reflected in his volunteer efforts with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's annual Light the Night event and his involvement with Connecting Champions, where he works with children recovering from cancer.

Throughout his career, Dr. Pennock has been influenced by mentors including Dr. Shalom Kalnicki and Dr. Keyur Mehta. He expresses heartfelt gratitude to his parents, John and Nina Pennock, for their unwavering support throughout his medical journey.

With each patient he treats, Dr. Pennock continues to advance the standards of compassionate care in oncology, guided by a deep sense of purpose and service.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle