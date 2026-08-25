The Inner Circle acknowledges Mike Carriero as an Inner Circle Five Year

OVIEDO, Fla., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mike Carriero is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Five Year for his contributions to Construction Management.

Mike Carriero has built a successful career in construction management through more than 25 years of industry experience, earning a reputation for strong leadership, attention to detail, and a steadfast commitment to delivering quality construction projects. His expertise in overseeing real estate development projects has made him a trusted professional within the construction industry.

Mike Carriero

Currently overseeing construction for real estate development projects, Mr. Carriero is responsible for managing all phases of construction, ensuring projects are completed safely, efficiently, on schedule, and in accordance with the highest quality standards. His ability to coordinate complex construction operations while working collaboratively with project teams has contributed to the successful delivery of numerous development projects. During the past two years in his current role, he has continued to build upon his extensive industry knowledge while helping guide projects from planning through completion.

Mr. Carriero earned a bachelor's degree in Construction Management from Central Connecticut State University, providing the educational foundation for a career dedicated to construction excellence and continuous professional growth.

Throughout his career, Mr. Carriero has remained focused on building lasting relationships with clients, contractors, and project stakeholders. His practical approach to problem solving, combined with decades of hands on experience, enables him to successfully navigate the challenges of complex construction projects while maintaining a strong focus on quality, safety, and efficiency.

Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mr. Carriero enjoys spending time with his family, watching his two teenage children participate in sports, and playing golf. He credits his father as both his mentor and greatest source of inspiration, acknowledging that his father's exceptional work ethic helped shape the values that have guided him throughout his career.

Looking ahead, Mr. Carriero plans to continue growing in his current role while expanding his contributions to the construction and real estate development industry. He remains committed to delivering successful projects and building strong professional relationships that create long-term value.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in hard work, determination, and a willingness to learn from experienced mentors, Mr. Carriero believes that dedication and perseverance make it possible to accomplish any goal. Inspired by his father's example, he continues to approach every project with integrity, accountability, and a commitment to excellence.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle