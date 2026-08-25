The Inner Circle acknowledges Joy A. Gottshall as a 2026 Pinnacle Woman of The Year

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Joy A. Gottshall is acknowledged as a 2026 Pinnacle Woman of The Year for her contributions to School Psychology and Student Support.

Joy A. Gottshall

Joy A. Gottshall has built a respected career in school psychology, providing essential psychological services that support student development, academic success, and overall well being within educational settings. Through her work, she focuses on student assessment, behavioral intervention, and academic support, helping students overcome challenges and reach their full potential.

Ms. Gottshall is known for her expertise in school psychology and her commitment to delivering comprehensive support services within the educational environment. Her work includes evaluating student needs, assisting with the development of intervention strategies, and collaborating with educators and families to create supportive learning experiences that promote both academic achievement and emotional growth.

She earned a Master's degree in School Psychology from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1978 and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from the same institution in 1972. Her academic background has supported a longstanding career dedicated to improving outcomes for students through evidence based psychological practices.

Ms. Gottshall maintains active involvement in professional organizations, including the National Association of School Psychologists and the North Carolina School Psychology Association. Through these affiliations, she remains engaged in ongoing professional development and best practices within the field.

Her contributions have been recognized with the School Psychologist of the Year award from Guilford County Schools in 2022, highlighting her impact on student services and her dedication to the profession.

Looking ahead, Ms. Gottshall remains committed to continuing her work in school psychology, supporting students through assessment, intervention, and guidance. Guided by a philosophy centered on student success and well being, she continues to play a vital role in fostering positive educational and developmental outcomes.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle