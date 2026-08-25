The Inner Circle acknowledges Paolo Pelizzoli as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Paolo Pelizzoli is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Finance and Technology.

Paolo Pelizzoli

Paolo Pelizzoli, a seasoned leader in technology and financial services, continues to shape the future of digital payments, platform engineering, and enterprise technology through his newly established consulting firm, Alakrity LLC. With nearly four decades of experience, Mr. Pelizzoli is recognized for his groundbreaking contributions to application integration, data management, real-time payments, and technology modernization.

As the founder and Chief Technology Officer of Alakrity LLC, Mr. Pelizzoli provides strategic technology consulting, architectural guidance, and platform modernization services to organizations seeking to accelerate innovation and navigate complex digital transformation initiatives. Drawing on decades of executive leadership, he partners with clients to design scalable technology solutions, modernize enterprise platforms, and leverage emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve operational efficiency and business performance.

A graduate of Hofstra University with a degree in Computer Science, Mr. Pelizzoli has long been a trailblazer in distributed systems. In 1996, he was awarded a U.S. patent for distributed messaging, and many of the systems he helped build decades ago remain in operation today, a testament to his long-term vision, engineering excellence, and lasting impact on the technology industry.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Pelizzoli has held senior technology leadership positions, where he successfully led large-scale platform engineering initiatives and contributed to the advancement of digital payments, enterprise architecture, and mission-critical financial technology infrastructure. His expertise continues to help organizations adopt innovative technologies while building resilient, future-ready systems.

Dedicated to giving back, Mr. Pelizzoli supports humanitarian causes through contributions to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Doctors Without Borders.

Looking ahead, Mr. Pelizzoli remains committed to helping organizations modernize their technology ecosystems, embrace innovation, and deliver seamless digital experiences. Through Alakrity LLC, he continues to provide strategic leadership that empowers businesses to navigate an evolving technology landscape with confidence.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle