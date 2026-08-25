The Inner Circle acknowledges Mary Helen Schrag, PT, OSC, Cert. MDT as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mary Helen Schrag, PT, OSC, Cert. MDT is recognized as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for her contributions to Physical Therapy and Community Service.

Mary Helen Schrag, PT, OSC, Cert

Mary Helen Schrag, PT, OSC, Cert. MDT, has built an extraordinary career in physical therapy, healthcare leadership, and public service, earning recognition for her commitment to patient care, innovation, and community advancement. As founder and chairman of the board of Physical Therapy Specialists, she has dedicated more than three decades to improving rehabilitation services and expanding access to high quality healthcare throughout Southern Missouri and the Ozarks.

Mrs. Schrag is widely respected for her expertise in orthopedic rehabilitation, Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy, healthcare leadership, entrepreneurship, education, and community health initiatives. Through her clinical knowledge and innovative approach, she has helped countless patients regain mobility and improve their quality of life while advancing the profession of physical therapy across Missouri.

She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Psychology with a minor in Chemistry from Drury University in 1982 and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri–Columbia in 1984. She later achieved certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist through the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties and became a certified Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy Manual Therapist through the McKenzie Institute USA.

At just 30 years old, Mrs. Schrag founded Physical Therapy Specialists and successfully led the organization for more than 35 years. Under her leadership, the practice grew into a respected rehabilitation provider employing a team of physical therapists and athletic trainers while coordinating occupational and speech therapy services.

Prior to establishing her private practice at 23 years old, she started her career as Director of Physical Therapy at Ozarks Medical Center, where she created and developed the hospital's physical therapy and rehabilitation departments.

Beyond her clinical accomplishments, Mrs. Schrag has demonstrated exceptional leadership in education, healthcare policy, and community development. She served as President of the Missouri State Board of Education and has contributed to numerous statewide boards and commissions under seven Missouri governors. Her service has included leadership roles with organizations such as the American Cancer Society Springfield Chapter, Central Bank of the Ozarks Board of Directors, Missouri State University Board of Governors, Isabel's House, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Southern Ozarks Alliance for Rural Development, and several workforce and community development initiatives.

A dedicated advocate for healthcare access and community service, Mrs. Schrag has participated in medical mission trips to Jamaica, Ghana, and Guatemala. She has also shared her expertise as a commencement speaker at Drury University in 2025 and the University of Missouri in 2016 and served as a panelist at the American Cancer Society Distinguished Events Summit National Conference and Workshop in 2026.

Her accomplishments have earned numerous honors throughout her career, including Make-A-Wish Foundation Philanthropist of the Year in 2024, Ingram's 50 Missourians You Should Know in 2023, 417 Women Who Mean Business in 2022, the Bronze Lady International Excellence Award for Physical Therapy from The McKenzie Institute International in 2015, and The Missourian Award in 2009.

Outside of her professional responsibilities, Mrs. Schrag enjoys spending time with family, traveling, horseback riding, snow skiing, diving, and visiting beaches and oceans. She is especially proud of her husband Jeff, mayor of Springfield, her daughter, Ashley, who serves as president of Cox Hospital in Springfield, and son-in-law Cameron who is an attorney. She also treasures her time with her three grandchildren.

Looking ahead, Mrs. Schrag remains committed to making meaningful contributions that positively impact children, communities, and individuals in need of advocacy and support. She continues to champion healthcare excellence, educational advancement, and community engagement throughout Missouri and beyond. Mrs. Schrag is currently serving on the national cabinet of The American Cancer Society (ACS).

Guided by the values of hard work, courage, focus, and continuous improvement, Mrs. Schrag credits the encouragement of her mentors and parents for inspiring her willingness to take risks and pursue meaningful opportunities. Her enduring dedication to patient care and community service continues to leave a lasting impact on countless lives.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle