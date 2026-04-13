The Inner Circle acknowledges Raj Sohi as an Inner Circle Lifetime member

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Raj Sohi is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to AI Innovation in Healthcare Consulting.

Raj Sohi

Raj Sohi has built a career at the intersection of healthcare expertise and emerging technology, focusing on the development of AI based systems designed to enhance efficiency and innovation across multiple industries. Through his work in healthcare consulting, he collaborates with organizations internationally to introduce advanced technology solutions that support healthcare operations while also extending applications into accounting and retail environments.

Mr. Sohi's work centers on helping organizations transition toward modernized systems that incorporate artificial intelligence to improve workflow, decision making, and operational performance. Meeting with new clients on a daily basis, he works closely with business leaders to explore practical ways that AI technology can support the future of healthcare and related industries.

Mr. Sohi earned a bachelor's degree in physical therapy from the University of Newcastle in the United Kingdom in 1993. His background as a physical therapist has provided him with a strong understanding of patient care and clinical environments, perspectives that continue to influence his approach to healthcare innovation.

He remains actively involved in professional organizations including the American Physical Therapy Association, the Louisiana Physical Therapy Association where he serves on the Board of Trustees, and the Southern Pain Society. Throughout his career, he has emphasized continuous learning and professional development, often sharing insights on the future of artificial intelligence in healthcare through feature articles published on LinkedIn.

Mr. Sohi credits many of his professional insights to lessons learned directly from patients and from working across international healthcare environments including South Africa and the United Kingdom. He also acknowledges a notable endorsement from actor Christian Bale that brought recognition to his work and professional influence.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Mr. Sohi enjoys hunting, fishing, photography, and the continual pursuit of knowledge. As an entrepreneur and owner of two companies, he remains committed to exploring innovative ways technology can reshape industries.

Looking ahead, Mr. Sohi plans to continue expanding access to AI driven systems in healthcare while pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a focus on artificial intelligence. Guided by a philosophy centered on curiosity and lifelong learning, he remains dedicated to advancing technology solutions that can improve both healthcare systems and business operations worldwide.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle