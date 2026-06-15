The Inner Circle acknowledges Robert Cable, CEO as an Inner Circle Lifetime

FAIRFAX STATION, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Robert Cable, CEO is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime for his contributions to National Security and Defense Solutions.

Robert Cable has built a distinguished career in national security and defense solutions, recognized for his leadership in supporting mission critical operations and advancing technology integration for government and defense organizations. As the leader of a veteran owned small business, he delivers innovative solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and safeguard sensitive information.

Mr. Cable specializes in national security operations, defense technology integration, and information security. His work focuses on supporting software defined warfare capabilities and ensuring that government agencies are equipped with the tools and systems necessary to maintain readiness in complex and evolving environments. His solutions emphasize reliability, efficiency, and the protection of advanced technologies.

A former United States Navy officer who achieved the rank of O5, Mr. Cable brings extensive military leadership experience to his work in the private sector. He has successfully transitioned his service background into building and leading a business that supports critical national security initiatives and defense operations on a global scale.

Throughout his career, Mr. Cable has remained committed to mission driven leadership and teamwork. His philosophy emphasizes rapid response, collaboration, and the importance of viewing colleagues as teammates working toward a shared objective. This approach has contributed to the continued growth and effectiveness of his organization.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. Cable maintains affiliations with organizations such as the Navy League and the Capitol Hill Club. He values the support of his family, friends, and teammates, who have played an important role in his journey. He is also a proud father of two sons and acknowledges his daughter in law, who serves as the company's lead scientist.

Outside of his professional work, he enjoys hot rods, outdoor activities, and sports, maintaining a balanced lifestyle while continuing to pursue excellence in his field.

Looking ahead, Mr. Cable remains focused on addressing complex national security challenges and developing innovative solutions that strengthen operational readiness and defense capabilities.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in tenacity, teamwork, and mission focus, Mr. Cable continues to make a meaningful impact in the field of national security and defense.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle