The Inner Circle acknowledges Russell E. Jones as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

CHANDLER, Ariz., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Russell E. Jones is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Pioneering Innovation in Software Engineering and Communications.

Russell E. Jones

With over three decades of experience in software engineering, Russell E. Jones continues to lead transformative innovations in the field of communications as the Executive Director of Integration, Verification, and Validation at Iridium Communications Inc.. Since stepping into this role in 2021, Mr. Jones has overseen critical processes that ensure the seamless integration and functionality of the company's sophisticated communication systems.

His promotion to this key leadership position followed a successful tenure as Director of SV Software Engineering at Iridium, where his leadership was pivotal in advancing the company's technological capabilities. Before joining Iridium, Mr. Jones gained extensive experience in systems engineering and software testing through impactful roles at Motorola and Boeing, further solidifying his reputation as an innovator in the field.

Mr. Jones's academic foundation includes an Associate of Arts in Electronics Technology (1990) and a Bachelor of Science in Technical Management (2001), both from DeVry University. These credentials have been instrumental in shaping his career, which has spanned satellite testing, systems engineering, and software integration.

Throughout his journey, Mr. Jones credits his father's influence for instilling the values of hard work and resourcefulness—traits that have been the cornerstone of his success.

Looking to the future, Mr. Jones is passionate about educating the next generation of engineers. His vision includes addressing educational gaps by teaching courses, presenting at conferences, and advocating for the inclusion of testing and integration in academic curricula. His goal is to inspire future leaders while continuing to contribute to the advancement of technology at Iridium.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle