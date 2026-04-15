MCKINNEY, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Scotty Lynn, M.D. is acknowledged as an Inner Circle Lifetime member for his contributions to Energy Innovation and Power Distribution.

Christopher M. Mallett

Scotty Lynn, M.D., is helping advance a safer and more efficient approach to energy distribution through his work with Delaware Energy C-Corp, an organization focused on redefining power delivery for the modern data center era. His efforts support the growing demand for reliable, scalable energy infrastructure as digital technology and data driven industries continue to expand globally.

Working as a solution partner, Dr. Lynn contributes to the development and distribution of innovative power systems designed to improve safety and efficiency in energy management. The concept builds on a model originally developed in 2012 that emphasizes the evolution of energy delivery rather than a complete transformation of existing systems. Through technologies such as Volt server platforms, the organization focuses on improving how power is distributed and managed across data center environments.

Dr. Lynn's expertise includes resource brokerage, supply chain coordination, and value chain development, allowing him to support partnerships and distribution strategies that strengthen the reliability of energy solutions across international markets. His work also includes channel sales and strategic collaboration with organizations seeking scalable power distribution technologies.

He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and has built a diverse professional background that includes roles with Walmart and Southwestern Bell, experiences that helped shape his operational perspective and commitment to service.

Outside of his professional work, Dr. Lynn remains active in community and volunteer initiatives. He supports coat distribution efforts through BOMA Fort Worth and participates in service through the First United Methodist Church of McKinney. He is also involved with organizations such as AFCOM and Power & Pints that support industry engagement and networking.

Dr. Lynn credits much of his motivation to faith and family. He is especially proud of his 30 year marriage and his daughter, a 23 year old paralegal. In his personal time, he enjoys golfing and fishing.

Looking ahead, Dr. Lynn remains focused on delivering reliable service and building strong partnerships within the evolving energy and technology sectors. Guided by the principle of the Golden Rule, he approaches both business and community involvement with a commitment to generosity, integrity, and service.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle