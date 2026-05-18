The Inner Circle acknowledges Stan Schekall as a Pinnacle Professional of the Year

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Stan Schekall is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional of The Year for his contributions to Innovation in Embedded Systems and Engineering.

Stan Schekall has built a career defined by innovation, creativity, and a commitment to advancing technology through practical engineering solutions. As the founder and leader of GF Hi-Tech since 2016, he has focused on the development of embedded hardware and software solutions that support modern product design and advanced engineering applications.

Stan Schekall

Through his work, Mr. Schekall delivers innovative solutions that integrate both hardware and software systems, helping to bring complex ideas to life. His expertise spans embedded systems, product development, and engineering innovation, allowing him to support a wide range of technology driven initiatives.

Mr. Schekall earned both a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1987 and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1985 from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. His strong academic foundation has supported a career dedicated to technical excellence and forward thinking design.

As a Senior Member of IEEE, he remains engaged in the engineering community while continuing to explore new advancements in technology and innovation. His career accomplishments include establishing and successfully leading GF Hi-Tech, where he continues to develop impactful solutions that reflect his passion for engineering and entrepreneurship.

Outside of his professional work, Mr. Schekall enjoys artistic pursuits including art and sculpting, reflecting a creative mindset that complements his technical expertise.

Looking ahead, Mr. Schekall remains focused on continued innovation and growth in embedded systems and technology development. Guided by a philosophy centered on creativity and practical impact, he is committed to advancing engineering solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern technology.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle