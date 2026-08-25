The Inner Circle acknowledges Susan K. Sparkman, MD as a 2026 Legacy Achiever

BELLAIRE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Susan K. Sparkman, MD is acknowledged as a 2026 Legacy Achiever for her contributions to Psychiatry and Integrative Mental Health.

Susan K. Sparkman, M

Dr. Susan K. Sparkman has established a remarkable legacy in psychiatry, combining more than five decades of clinical experience with a forward thinking approach to integrative mental health care. As a psychiatrist and sole proprietor of her private practice since 1996, she provides comprehensive psychiatric services to adult, adolescent, and pediatric populations throughout her region.

Known for her innovative perspective, Dr. Sparkman incorporates alternative diagnostic approaches and micronutrient based assessment strategies into her work. Her integrative philosophy bridges traditional psychiatry with broader whole person care, including attention to cardiometabolic health and emerging insights in mental wellness across the lifespan.

Dr. Sparkman earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston in 1975 and completed extensive postgraduate training through Baylor affiliated programs. Her education includes pediatric internship and residency, residency training in adult, child, and adolescent psychiatry, psychoanalytic training in New Orleans, and a fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry completed in 1996. She also holds certification in clinical homeopathy and advanced training as a cardiometabolic health professional.

Throughout her career, Dr. Sparkman has maintained active involvement in leading professional organizations, including the Texas Medical Association, Harris County Medical Society, Federation of Texas Psychiatry, and the Houston Psychiatric Society. Her longstanding contributions to patient care have earned her recognition as a Texas Top Doctor on ten occasions, reflecting both clinical excellence and meaningful patient impact.

With over 50 years in medicine, Dr. Sparkman continues to lead with a philosophy rooted in individualized, patient centered care that challenges conventional paradigms while honoring the complexity of mental health. Looking ahead, she remains committed to advancing integrative psychiatry and delivering compassionate, innovative care to patients across generations.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle