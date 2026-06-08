The Inner Circle acknowledges Tanya M. Niedzwiecki as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Tanya M. Niedzwiecki is honored as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Residential Real Estate.

Tanya M. Niedzwiecki

Tanya M. Niedzwiecki is a dedicated real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty, where she has been making meaningful strides since 2023. Specializing in residential properties, she brings a meticulous and client centered approach to every transaction. Ms. Niedzwiecki carefully tracks new listings, matches opportunities to client preferences, and manages essential timelines to ensure that each client moves through the buying or selling process with confidence and clarity.

Although early in her real estate career, Ms. Niedzwiecki has already distinguished herself through innovation, initiative, and community engagement. She partners with libraries and recreational centers to provide educational sessions for first time homebuyers, strengthening her business while empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions. Her ability to combine education with residential expertise has helped her build strong relationships and establish trust throughout the community.

Ms. Niedzwiecki holds a Master's Degree in Political Science and a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science with a concentration in legal studies from the University of Wisconsin Parkside. She has also earned certifications in Effective Leadership from the University of Notre Dame and industrial refrigeration from the Garden City Ammonia Program, reflecting a well rounded and diverse educational background.

Her professional affiliations include membership in the National Association of Realtors. She has also held leadership roles within her community, serving on the board of directors for Club MillerCoors where she held the position of secretary in 2014. Beyond her corporate experience, she has taken on leadership and volunteer roles at St. Alphonsus School and Parish and has supported Old World Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Ms. Niedzwiecki's commitment to service, her educational outreach, and her dedication to client success embody her strong professional values. She takes pride in her ability to help individuals and families find homes that truly align with their needs, lifestyle, and long term goals.

Looking ahead, Ms. Niedzwiecki is focused on continued growth and success as she further expands her presence in the residential real estate market. Her philosophy centers on maintaining a thoughtful and attentive approach, ensuring every client receives the highest level of support throughout their home buying journey.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle