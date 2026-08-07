The Inner Circle acknowledges Michael D. Paulos as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael D. Paulos is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions in Gaming Industry Operations and Business Development.

Michael D. Paulos

Michael D. Paulos has built a strong and dynamic career in business development and operational leadership within the gaming and casino industry. As President of Engaged Nation and founding partner of Forever Four Capital LLC, he is recognized for driving strategic growth, enhancing operational efficiency, and advancing technology solutions that support long term business success.

Mr. Paulos is widely respected for his expertise in business development, casino operations, and technology integration. In his role as President of Engaged Nation, he oversees all departments, focusing on streamlining operations, improving profitability, and aligning business strategy with technological innovation. His work includes collaborating with development teams to advance cloud infrastructure tailored to evolving business needs.

Throughout his career, Mr. Paulos has demonstrated a strong ability to build strategic partnerships and generate revenue growth. He successfully closed more than 50 million dollars in deals during his tenure with VizExplorer and has continued to lead operational improvements that drive measurable results. His experience spans roles in analytics, application support, and business development, providing a comprehensive understanding of the gaming industry.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Casino Management with a minor in Physical Education from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2006. He remains actively connected to the industry through his membership in the Indian Gaming Association and his involvement in professional conferences, where he shares insights on leveraging technology and strategy within the gaming sector.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mr. Paulos is dedicated to community involvement and mentorship. He supports University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball programs as a booster and contributes to name image likeness fundraising initiatives. He credits his father as a key mentor whose example of servant leadership has guided his approach to both business and life.

Outside of his career, he enjoys golfing, playing basketball, and spending time with his wife and three daughters. Looking ahead, Mr. Paulos plans to expand his business ventures, increase community engagement, and pursue additional speaking opportunities while continuing to mentor others and support the next generation of leaders.

Guided by a philosophy rooted in servant leadership, innovation, and community impact, Mr. Paulos remains committed to driving success while creating meaningful contributions within his industry and beyond.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle