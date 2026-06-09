The Inner Circle acknowledges Thomas Edelblute as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Thomas Edelblute is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for his contributions to Library Services and Innovation.

Thomas Edelblute has built a distinguished career in library services, demonstrating leadership in technology, operations, and public service. As Senior Library Services Manager for User Support Services at Anaheim Public Library since 2015, he oversees critical functions including library automation, collection support, circulation services, budget management, and safety initiatives.

Mr. Edelblute is recognized for his commitment to operational excellence and innovation, playing a key role in maintaining the library's reputation for efficiency and high quality service. His leadership supports both staff and patrons by ensuring seamless access to resources while continuously improving systems and processes.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Edelblute served as Library Technology Systems Administrator from 2014 to 2015, where he managed the library's technology infrastructure and ensured reliable access to digital services. Earlier in his career, he held the position of Public Access Systems Coordinator from 2001 to 2014, during which he led efforts to expand public computing resources and implement innovative technology solutions that enhanced the user experience.

Mr. Edelblute holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of San Diego, along with Master of Arts degrees in International Relation from United States International University in San Diego and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri Columbia in Library and Information Science. Since then, he earned several technical certifications, including CIW Web Design Specialist, Project Management, Network Plus certification, and A Plus certified service technician credentials.

He is actively involved in professional organizations such as the American Library Association, the California Library Association, and the International Library Association. In addition, he is a member of the Anaheim Rotary, reflecting his commitment to community engagement.

Outside of his professional work, Mr. Edelblute enjoys obstacle course running, reading, and photography. He credits his mentor, Audrey Lujan, for her guidance throughout his time in the Anaheim Public Library.

Looking ahead, Mr. Edelblute is focused on ensuring the continued success and sustainability of library services, even beyond his tenure in the field. Guided by a philosophy centered on pursuing one's passion, he remains dedicated to enhancing library systems and supporting the communities they serve.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle