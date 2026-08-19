The Inner Circle acknowledges V. Ray Cordry, Jr., DO as a 2026 Preferred Psychiatrist

HENNESSY, Okla., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, V. Ray Cordry, Jr., DO is acknowledged as a 2026 Preferred Psychiatrist for his contributions to Behavioral Health and Psychiatric Care.

V. Ray Cordry, Jr., DO

Dr. V. Ray Cordry, Jr., DO, has built a distinguished career in psychiatry marked by decades of clinical excellence, education, and compassionate patient care. As a psychiatrist at Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, he provides treatment for adults facing complex psychiatric conditions, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, post traumatic stress disorder, and trauma related to domestic violence.

In his current role, Dr. Cordry oversees eight nurse practitioners while also teaching medical students, reflecting his strong commitment to mentorship and the advancement of psychiatric education. He is widely respected for his diagnostic precision and deep expertise in psychopharmacology, particularly in the long term management of chronic psychiatric illness.

Dr. Cordry began his professional journey as a high school science teacher before pursuing medicine, a foundation that continues to influence his passion for education. He earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary science education from Phillips University and later received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a psychiatry residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine followed by a child psychiatry fellowship at Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center.

Board certified in general psychiatry by the American Osteopathic Board of Neurology and Psychiatry, Dr. Cordry maintains active affiliations with the American Osteopathic Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the Oklahoma Psychiatric Association. Over the course of his career, he has contributed meaningfully to both patient care and clinical training, shaping the next generation of mental health professionals.

Among his early career highlights, Dr. Cordry worked with the Kansas City Chiefs as a medical student and accompanied the team to the Pro Bowl in 1972 as part of his clinical training experience. Throughout his life, he has credited mentors James Turrentine, DO, and Neil Roach, MD, for their lasting influence on his development as a physician.

Outside of medicine, Dr. Cordry enjoys gardening and values time spent with his family. He has been married to Marcia Cordry, RN, for 36 years and is the proud father of four and grandfather of four.

Looking ahead, Dr. Cordry plans to devote more time to teaching and lecturing, continuing to share his knowledge and experience with future clinicians while remaining dedicated to the field of psychiatry.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle