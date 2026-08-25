The Inner Circle acknowledges Yogesh Kanjee as a Inner Circle Executive

EASTVALE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yogesh Kanjee is recognized as a Inner Circle Executive for his contributions to Global AV Integration and Technology Leadership.

Yogesh Kanjee has built a distinguished career marked by progressive leadership and technical achievement across the audio visual integration, architecture, and technology industries. Since 2024, he has served as vice president of operations at Plum AV, where he evaluates emerging technologies to address client challenges and develops solutions aligned with both budget and timeline requirements. His work focuses on streamlining systems for intuitive use while maintaining consistent communication with clients and proactively identifying and mitigating potential issues.

In this role, Mr. Kanjee oversees the deployment, installation, integration, and programming of both high end and dependable entry level systems. He is especially known for managing complex multisite global integrations, supporting secure audio and video connectivity across as many as 1,800 client locations worldwide. His expertise ensures reliable communication even in environments with limited internet stability, demonstrating his ability to scale operations effectively from hundreds of conference rooms to tens of thousands globally.

Mr. Kanjee's academic background reflects a strong interdisciplinary foundation. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in sound engineering from Texas State University, followed by a Bachelor of Science in architecture and a Master of Architecture in acoustical architecture from The University of Texas at San Antonio. He later completed a Master of Arts in architectural acoustics at Stanford University. His professional credentials include level two Dante certification from Audinate, certified technology specialist designation, and LEED accreditation.

With 15 years of experience in the industry, Mr. Kanjee maintains active affiliations with organizations including the Audio Engineering Society, the Acoustical Society of America, AVIXA, and the American Institute of Architects. He has also been associated with recognition among leading technology and creative organizations in the AV sector.

Civic engagement remains central to his professional identity. Since 2009, he has volunteered as a design consultant for Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha and contributed his time to BAPS Charities. He is also the founder of Inspire With Your Story, reflecting his commitment to mentorship and community impact. Looking ahead, Mr. Kanjee plans to transition toward retirement and relocate to the beach, concluding a career defined by innovation, leadership, and global influence.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle