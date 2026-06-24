The Institute of Internal Auditors Names Stacey Schabel as Global Board Chair for 2026-2027

DOWNTOWN CORE, Singapore, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) today announced that Stacey L. Schabel, CIA, CPA, will serve as Chair of the Global Board for the 2026-2027 term. The announcement was made during The IIA's 2026 International Conference in Singapore.

Stacey L. Schabel, CIA, CPA, Chair of the Global Board for 2026 – 2027

Schabel joins the distinguished ranks of volunteer leaders who have helped shape the profession and guide The IIA's mission through the years as Global Board Chair. With more than 25 years of leadership experience across global and U.S. public financial services organizations, she brings extensive expertise in internal audit, risk management, and governance. She currently serves as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Operational Risk at RGA Reinsurance Company. Previously, she spent more than 12 years as the Chief Audit Executive for Jackson Financial, Inc., including eight years as a member of the Prudential plc Global Internal Audit Leadership team.

A longtime volunteer leader with The IIA, Schabel most recently served as the 2025-2026 Senior Vice Chair and 2024–2025 Audit Committee Chair of the Global Board. She has also held roles on The IIA's North American Board of Directors, North American Content Advisory Council, and Global Financial Services Guidance Committee.

"Stacey is a highly respected leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to advancing the internal audit profession and developing future leaders," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The IIA. "She brings extensive experience in risk, governance, and internal audit at a time when organizations are facing increasing complexity and rapid change. Stacey has long been a champion for the profession, and I look forward to partnering with her throughout her term as Global Chair. I am confident her leadership, perspective, and dedication will help strengthen the value and impact of internal audit around the world."

Schabel's platform for the year – "Risk Focused. Future Ready." – emphasizes the critical role internal audit plays in helping organizations navigate an increasingly complex and ever-changing risk environment. As part of this platform, she will focus on:

Solidifying internal audit as a strategic, risk-focused advisor that protects organizations and drives value

that protects organizations and drives value Leading the profession through rapid change including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation

including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital transformation Advancing integrated assurance efforts globally through stronger alignment across enterprise risk management (ERM) and the Three Lines Model

through stronger alignment across enterprise risk management (ERM) and the Three Lines Model Strengthening advocacy efforts worldwide while enhancing board, audit committee, and governance effectiveness

while enhancing board, audit committee, and governance effectiveness Investing in the next generation of internal audit professional and future leaders

"I'm deeply honored to serve as The IIA's Chair of the Global Board at such an important moment for the profession," Schabel said. "As the gap between strategic risks and traditional audit focuses widens, the onus is on us as practitioners to adapt our skills, methodologies, and mindsets. That is how we elevate our impact, maintain our relevance, and deliver lasting value to our organizations and stakeholders. I look forward to working alongside The IIA's members, volunteers, chapters, and global leadership as we advance the profession into the future."

Throughout her career, Schabel's leadership and contributions to the profession have consistently garnered recognition, including being named a Diligent Modern Governance 100 Honoree, a Crain's Detroit Business Notable Woman in Finance, and a Digital Insurance Women in Insurance Leadership Honoree.

As she begins her term, The IIA also announced that His Excellency Dr. Hussam Alangari will serve as Senior Vice Chair for the 2026–2027 term and will assume the role of Global Board Chair for 2027–2028. The IIA extends its gratitude to Stefano Comotti for his leadership and contributions during his 2025–2026 term as Global Board Chair.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 265,000 global members and has awarded more than 220,000 Certified Internal Auditor® (CIA®) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors