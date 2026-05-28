The IIA's International Conference 2026 to Be Held June 21-24 in Singapore

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) will host its annual International Conference at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from June 21 to 24, with a virtual attendance option available that includes live translation and on-demand sessions.

Each year, the International Conference brings together internal audit practitioners and industry experts from around the world for expert-led sessions exploring the trends shaping the future of audit and risk, interactive group discussions and workshops, and global networking opportunities.

"This year's theme of Transformation couldn't be more timely," said Anthony Pugliese, CIA, CPA, CGMA, CITP, President and CEO of The Institute of Internal Auditors. "Organizations around the globe are navigating rapid change driven by AI and automation, geopolitical uncertainty, evolving workplace dynamics, and shifting expectations around human potential. The conference is designed to explore these transformational shifts through a practical lens – delivering expert insight and actionable strategies rooted in real-world experience and tools practitioners can apply in their own work to help them navigate change, elevate performance, and continue shaping the future of internal audit."

The program will feature more than 40 sessions, case studies, and interactive discussions led by internal audit and risk experts. To support a truly inclusive and global experience, The IIA will also offer real-time translation support for all sessions in more than 60 languages.

The speaker lineup includes leaders and practitioners with experience at a diverse range of organizations such as Google, Meta, HSBC, BMW Group, and the Singapore Ministry of Finance and Digital Development and Information.

The program will also feature a fireside chat with by Sophia the Robot, the world-renowned humanoid robot, exploring the evolution of trust and the future of human and AI collaboration.

Key topics featured in the conference program include:

AI Transformation and Generative AI: Exploring AI-powered audit automation, the use of generative AI in audit and risk management, AI upskilling and future-ready auditing in the era of AI

Fraud, Financial Crime, and Risk: Discussing greenwashing fraud detection through data analytics, navigating geopolitical risk, financial crime, and aligning audit priorities with emerging risk.

Governance, Trust, and Ethics: Examining the evolution of governance and strategic audit leadership, the Three Lines Model, and the role of ethics and trust in audit relationships.

The Future of Work and Human Potential: Highlighting how organizations can amplify human potential in a digital era, manage talent in the age of AI, advance women leadership in internal audit, and shape the future of internal audit.

During the conference, The IIA will also announce the appointment of its new Global Board Chair and the winners of this year's IIA Excellence Awards.

Practitioners will have the opportunity to earn up to 39 IIA CPE credits through a combination of live participation and post-event session playback.

Those interested in attending the International Conference are encouraged to register and can view the full event program.

About The Institute of Internal Auditors

The Institute of Internal Auditors (The IIA) is an international professional association that serves more than 265,000 global members and has awarded more than 200,000 Certified Internal Auditor® (CIA®) certifications worldwide. Established in 1941, The IIA is recognized throughout the world as the internal audit profession's leader in standards, certifications, education, research, and technical guidance. For more information, visit theiia.org.

SOURCE The Institute of Internal Auditors