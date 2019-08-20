The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC) is Launching a Connected Home Virtual Conference Series in August

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC) is launching its second four-part, live Virtual Conference Series on the topic of the Connected Home. Industry experts will facilitate webinars with the goal of educating industry leaders, consumers and IoT enthusiasts on security and health elements of smart home technology.

This free conference series starts on Aug. 28 and continues for three consecutive Wednesdays until Sept. 18. The live webinars are held at 12 p.m. (EST). Participants will be able to ask questions and interact with the presenters in real time.

The Connected Home conference series includes the following sessions: "The Disruption of Emerging Trends of the Smart Home Security," facilitated by Lee Odess from Allegion; "Focus on Seniors: Health/Wellness and Independent Living Trends for the Smart Home," facilitated by Andrew Droney from ADT; "Smart Homes Call for Smart Kitchens," facilitated by Ian Greenblatt from JD Power and Jason Mathew from Whirlpool; and "Emerging Security Trends in the Smart Home Industry," facilitated by Ray North from ADT.

"As smart home technology becomes more commonplace, it is important to educate industry leaders and consumers on important topics related to privacy, security and aging in place," says Greg Kahn, CEO and president of IoTC. "We are pleased to be able to offer this free conference series, bringing together industry experts who are able to share their knowledge of and answer questions on emerging connected home trends."

Registration for the conference series is open to the public. There is more information on the webinar conference series, as well as an IoTC's upcoming global leaders summit (IOTC NEXT) on the consortium's website (calendar of events). For more information, visit iofthings.org.

About The Internet of Things Consortium

The Internet of Things Consortium (IoTC) is the premier business development association for the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. It is comprised of executives, leading founders and global companies in IoT. The IoTC's mission is to ignite the growth of the IoT marketplace by leading the industry's effort through strategic partnerships. The organization focuses on five key verticals: connected homes, autos, cities, retail and wearables.

