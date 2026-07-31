The Inventor of Tidy Cats Lightweight Cat Litter Explains Why Heavier Isn't Always Better

Purina's senior product development expert and cat litter scientist, Nathan Huck, on what the 50% weight reduction really means for multi-cat households

ST. LOUIS, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, a heavy jug of cat litter was simply the price of responsible pet ownership. Nathan Huck, inventor of Tidy Cats Lightweight Cat Litter and Director of Innovation, set out to change that. The result: a clumping clay formula that is 50% lighter than the leading clumping litter, 99.9% dust-free, and hard clumping — less weight, not less litter.

"The goal was to engineer a formula that performs exactly like traditional clumping clay — hard clumps, strong odor control, low dust — and happens to cut the weight in half," Huck explains.

That distinction matters. More than 32 million U.S. households share their homes with cats.1 Multi-cat households in particular face the practical reality of moving large, heavy containers of litter on a regular basis. Tidy Cats Lightweight delivers the same amount of litter per container at half the weight, with no trade-off on performance.

What makes it lighter — and what stays the same

Traditional clumping clay litter is dense by nature. Tidy Cats Lightweight uses a patented three-layer granule that absorbs, blocks odor, and clumps — at half the weight. Each patented particle works together in three distinct ways:

a lightweight core that absorbs liquid and odor on contact,

an ammonia blocker that inhibits bacterial growth directly on the litter,

and a clumping shell that forms tight, strong clumps for easy scooping.

The result is a formula that is 99.9% dust-free, prevents ammonia odor from forming for 21 days when used as directed, and delivers the same scoop-for-scoop litter volume at half the weight of regular clumping litter.

"Hard clumping is non-negotiable," Huck says. "If the clump breaks when you scoop it, it's a failure. You're just moving mess around. We made sure the physics of the granule still deliver that tight, firm clump before we ever moved forward with the lightweight platform."

Why it matters for multi-cat households

Experts recommend one litter box per cat, plus one extra. For multi-cat households managing multiple boxes, the practical math adds up quickly. A three-box household can cut the total weight of litter moved, poured, and stored by half.

The Tidy Cats Lightweight line

The lightweight platform includes scented and unscented formulations to match household preferences:

Tidy Cats Lightweight Free & Clean Unscented — fragrance and dye-free, powered by activated charcoal for odor control. 99.9% dust-free, 21-day ammonia odor prevention when used as directed. Ideal for cats or owners with fragrance sensitivity.

Tidy Cats Lightweight 24/7 Performance — includes a slow-release deodorizing system with Clean Linen scent for around-the-clock odor control. Patented granules deliver absorbency and clumping in every particle.

Tidy Cats Lightweight 4-in-1 Strength — tackles four key litter box concerns: odor control, strong clumps, low tracking, and low dust. Prevents ammonia odor for 21 days when used as directed.

All three formulas share the same core lightweight architecture. Each is 50% lighter than the leading clumping litter, 99.9% dust-free, and hard clumping for easy scooping. All three are designed for multi-cat households.

Tidy Cats is the brand most often recommended and used by veterinarians (2024 Veterinarian Survey, Forward Group).

"We've spent over 75 years thinking about what cat owners actually need," said Huck. "With lightweight, the answer was simple: give them everything traditional litter delivers, at half the weight."

For more information, visit purina.com/tidy-cats.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

_____________________________ 1 2025 AVMA Pet Ownership and Demographic Sourcebook

SOURCE Purina Tidy Cats