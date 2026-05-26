New Purina Tidy Cats Performance+ Cat Litter Line Targets Odor, Clumping, and Tracking

"Performance+ solves the toughest issues for cat owners, which can also be issues for cats. If something about their litter box is unappealing — especially built‑up waste, along with lingering odor — they are less likely to use it," says Purina pet behaviorist Miles Bensky. "Cat owners don't like a litter box that smells, and excessive malodor can contribute to cats using the box less often. In fact, a cat's sense of smell is 14x more sensitive than a human's."

NEW Performance+ Active Clean Fights Odor Through Three Mechanisms

Tidy Cats Performance+ Active Clean targets odor through three mechanisms: active odor neutralizers, a shield that inhibits bacterial odor on the litter, and a revitalizing fragrance for lasting freshness. Unlike single-mechanism formulas, it addresses odor at the source rather than covering it.

Contains 100% more odor-fighting agents than the leading clumping litter

Neutralizes bacterial odors on the litter

Delivers 30-day odor control when used as directed

99.9% dust-free with tight clumps for easy scooping

Ideal for multi-cat households where odor accumulates faster

NEW Performance+ Power Clump Delivers Maximum Clumping Strength

Tidy Cats Performance+ Power Clump is built for cat owners who battle sticky, crumbling clumps. It contains 33% more clumping agents than the leading clumping litter. It uses enhanced swelling clay with an optimized particle size. The formula forms tight, compact clumps that scoop cleanly.

Activated charcoal delivers 21-day odor control when used as directed

Unscented, 99.9% dust-free formula designed for sensitive noses

Helps minimize litter box sticking

Suitable for single- and multi-cat households

Performance+ Tidy Feet Reduces Tracked Litter by 64%

Cats naturally dig and cover in the litter box. That behavior gets litter particles onto paws. Tidy Cats Performance+ Tidy Feet uses a particle blend engineered to reduce paw-sticking and tracking. It helps keep litter in the box and off the floor.

Delivers 64% less tracking than the leading clumping litter

Available in unscented and Clean Linen scent varieties

21-day odor control when used as directed

99.9% dust-free with tight clumps for easy scooping

Availability

Tidy Cats Performance+ Power Clump, Active Clean, and Tidy Feet are available online and at major pet and grocery retailers nationwide.

Tidy Cats Performance+ Power Clump: available in 20lb jug, 22lb box, and 35lb pail sizes (SRP $16.69) in most retailers nationwide

Tidy Cats Performance+ Active Clean: available in 20lb jug, 22lb box, and 35lb pail sizes (SRP $16.69) in most retailers nationwide

Tidy Cats Performance+ Tidy Feet: available in 20lb jug, 22lb box, and 35lb pail sizes (SRP $16.69) in most retailers nationwide

For more information, visit TidyCats.com.

Purina myPurina app users can earn reward points on every Tidy Cats Performance+ purchase.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

1 Salman, M.D., Hutchison, J., Ruch-Gallie, R., et al. (2000). Behavioral reasons for relinquishment of dogs and cats to 12 shelters. Journal of Applied Animal Welfare Science, 3(2), 93–106.

2 Cottam, N. (2006). Effect of an odor eliminator on feline litter box behavior. Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery, 9(1), 44–50. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfms.2006.08.004

SOURCE Purina Tidy Cats