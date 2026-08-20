ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. today announced the election of Jeff Varcoe, PhD, to the role of Senior Vice President, Science and Technical Excellence, effective August 24, 2026, reporting to Rob Ferguson, Chief Product Supply Officer | Executive Vice President, Coffee, Pet, and Away From Home.

In this role, Varcoe will serve as the Company's leader of Science and Technical Excellence, ensuring operational excellence across all technical disciplines that underpin product quality, compliance, and innovation.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces the Election of Jeff Varcoe to Senior Vice President, Science and Technical Excellence

Varcoe has served as Vice President of Quality Assurance and Food Safety at Smucker since 2023. In this role, he led a comprehensive food safety and quality vision, ensuring the Company continued to uphold its commitment to consumers.

"Jeff is an exceptional leader whose expertise, integrity, and ability to inspire teams have made a lasting impact on our organization," said Ferguson. "His broad experience across the food operations, science, and technical functions, combined with his commitment to developing talent and fostering accountability, makes him well suited to lead this important area of our business. I am confident that under Jeff's leadership, we will continue to maintain the high standards of quality and safety our consumers expect, while advancing innovation across our portfolio."

Varcoe brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the food industry across the areas of quality assurance, research and development, and operations.

Before joining Smucker, Varcoe spent 21 years at The Schwan Food Company. While at Schwan, he held leadership roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President Food Safety and Quality, Vice President of Manufacturing Technical Services, Director of Research and Development, Director of Food Safety and Microbiology, and Manager of Food Safety.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically, and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced above, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.