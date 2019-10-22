The Kyle Pease Foundation Hosts 22 Push-Assist and Wheelchair Teams in Marine Corps Marathon

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2019 Marine Corps Marathon on Oct. 27, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia, The Kyle Pease Foundation will continue to break barriers of inclusion in sports by sponsoring 22 push-assist and wheelchair teams. The Foundation will leverage the iconic race to continue its mission to give all athletes the same opportunity to compete in one of the largest marathons in the world.

Since its inaugural year participating in the Marine Corps Marathon in 2013, The Kyle Pease Foundation has championed 76 athletes with disabilities, growing from two to this year's record-breaking 22 athletes. In addition to individual athletes, the Foundation will have more than 50 volunteers in Arlington to support the race.

During six years of participation, The Kyle Pease Foundation has raised nearly $350,000 through the Marine Corps Marathon to create awareness and promote success for persons with disabilities through sports. Once again, it's teaming with the Ability Experience, who originally introduced the Foundation to the marathon. Participants from both organizations will conquer the 26.2 miles deemed as "the people's marathon," and cross the finish line as a team, with volunteers pushing the athletes. Although the athletes and volunteers play different roles during the race, they leave with the same passion for competition, determination for inclusion and love of endurance sports.

"Noah, my 10-year-old son, has spastic quadriplegia, but has found joy in his life through The Kyle Pease Foundation and being able to compete alongside able-bodied athletes. He has already completed the Marine Corps Marathon five times and cannot wait for his sixth this month," said Naomi Williams, mother of The Kyle Pease Foundation athlete, Noah Williams. "We look forward to this race every year because it demonstrates that people are not hindered by their abilities. At the Marine Corps Marathon, Noah is introduced to other athletes in the Foundation, as well as veterans of all ability, showing him that inclusion is possible."

Kyle and Brent Pease, the founders of The Kyle Pease Foundation, will be participating in the Marine Corps Marathon as a team for the first time. The Pease brothers are famously known for completing the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship as the first push-assisted brother duo in Kona, Hawaii. Inspired by Kyle's love of sports, the Foundation has advocated for acceptance of push-assisted teams in endurance racing.

"The Marine Corps Marathon has always been one of our largest and most lucrative events every year. Aside from the benefits it awards the Foundation and our athletes, its acceptance of all abilities is incredibly powerful," shares Kyle Pease, founder of The Kyle Pease Foundation. "With more than 140 wheelchairs participating in the race last year, we were just a small blip in the total scene. But allowing everyone to compete on an even playing field is a statement to what can be accomplished."

To follow the Foundation's journey to Arlington and support the team competing, visit www.kylepeasefoundation.org or follow Walking with KPeasey on Facebook.

About the Kyle Pease Foundation

The Kyle Pease Foundation, founded in 2011, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled through sports. It is focused on generating awareness of inclusion and raising funds to promote success for persons with disabilities by providing assistance to meet their individual needs. Its founders, Brent and Kyle Pease, who strive to provide an inclusive community to all, made history as the first push-assisted brother duo to complete the IRONMAN World Championship in 2018. The Foundation's programs include scholarships, medical or adaptive sports equipment and contributing to organizations that provide similar assistance to disabled persons. The Foundation also participates in educational campaigns to create awareness about Cerebral Palsy and other disabilities. For more information on the Foundation or speaking opportunities with the Pease brothers, please visit http://www.kylepeasefoundation.org.

