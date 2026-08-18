The Lantern's Inclusive Staffing Model Drives Columbia's Top Guest Scores Six Months After Opening

Nearly 40% of the team are individuals with disabilities, hired through partnerships with CarolinaLIFE and South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Within six months of opening, The Lantern Columbia has become the highest-rated hotel in Columbia. Hotel leadership credits much of that success to its inclusive staffing model, built around hiring and training individuals with disabilities, who make up nearly 40% of its team, one of the highest percentages of any hotel in the country. The Lantern is now expanding that model, with more training capacity and hiring planned.

The Inclusive Staffing Model Behind the Service

As The Lantern Columbia moves into the second half of the year, the hotel plans to deepen its partnerships with CarolinaLIFE, South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation, and other local organizations, with goals to expand training capacity and grow the number of individuals with disabilities employed on its team.

Across Expedia and Google reviews, verified guests repeatedly single out staff who "go above and beyond." That level of service comes from a staffing model built on standing partnerships with organizations dedicated to workforce development for individuals with disabilities. More than 35 individuals with disabilities have worked and thrived at the hotel since opening day, recruited and supported through:

CarolinaLIFE , a postsecondary education program at the University of South Carolina (USC) serving young adults with intellectual disabilities, which provides real-world job training and career pathways in hospitality.

, a postsecondary education program at the University of South Carolina (USC) serving young adults with intellectual disabilities, which provides real-world job training and career pathways in hospitality. South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation , which connects job-ready candidates with meaningful employment and ongoing workplace support.

, which connects job-ready candidates with meaningful employment and ongoing workplace support. Additional local disability services and advocacy organizations that support recruitment, training, and long-term job coaching.

Through these partnerships, The Lantern has built a pipeline that trains individuals with disabilities across nearly every department of the hotel: front desk, housekeeping, food and beverage, and guest services. Structured mentorship and on-the-job coaching support long-term success. The hotel also partners with USC's Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management school, so that the next generation of hospitality leaders enters the industry having worked alongside colleagues with disabilities.

"Our inclusive staffing model is central to how we operate," said Grey Raines, managing partner of Raines, the operator and owner of The Lantern Columbia. "Our team members with disabilities are on the floor every day, in every part of this building. Guests notice the genuine warmth and pride they bring to their work, and that's a huge part of why we're hearing such strong feedback in our reviews. Our goal is to create even more opportunities while continuing to deliver the kind of guest experience people remember."

Rounding Out the Experience

Beyond the service, guests point to the atmosphere, calling the hotel "spacious and inviting" with a "wonderful sleek design." The 59-room boutique hotel opened in January 2026 in downtown Columbia's Vista neighborhood, transforming the city's historic Central Fire Station more than three decades after the department vacated the property. Guest rooms and suites are spread across three of the site's original buildings, including the burn tower where firefighters once trained. Garvin Design Group handled the architecture, preserving the firehouse character, down to a lobby set in the bay the engines once drove through, and pairing it with mid-century modern interiors. Guests also have use of a fitness center, boardroom, and lounge, a short walk from the State Capitol, the convention center, and the USC campus.

Ladder 13, the hotel's onsite restaurant and bar, has drawn a following of its own, pulling in Columbia residents alongside overnight guests since opening. Reviewers regularly name it a standout element of the stay, describing it as "stylish" with "great food." Ladder 13 was also recently named Southern Living's Restaurant of the Month for August 2026. Its Mediterranean-inspired menu with Lowcountry character was created by James Beard Award nominee Kevin Johnson, the Charleston chef behind The Grocery and Lola Rose, with Columbia native Joseph Wolfson serving as executive chef.

Looking Ahead

As The Lantern Columbia moves into the second half of the year, the hotel plans to deepen its partnerships with CarolinaLIFE, South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation, and other local organizations, with goals to expand training capacity and grow the number of individuals with disabilities employed on its team.

New CarolinaLIFE students join the hotel the week of August 24, following the start of the fall semester, alongside students returning from the summer. CarolinaLIFE refers interested students, who interview with The Lantern and are placed in consultation with program faculty before beginning the hotel's training process. Most stay in the role they start in; when another position is a better fit, the hotel moves them until it finds one.

"When we opened our doors, we set out to prove two things at once: that Columbia deserved a boutique hotel experience that could compete with the best in the region, and that inclusive employment isn't a compromise. It's a competitive advantage," said Rick Hayduk, general manager of The Lantern Columbia. "Six months in, our guests are telling us we delivered on the first promise. Our team is telling us, every single day, that we delivered on the second."

About The Lantern Columbia

The Lantern Columbia is a 59-room boutique hotel located in the Vista neighborhood of downtown Columbia, South Carolina, offering guests a distinctive stay experience paired with its acclaimed restaurant, Ladder 13. Part of Woven, Raines' group of lifestyle hotels, The Lantern is committed to inclusive hospitality, partnering with organizations including CarolinaLIFE at the University of South Carolina, USC's Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management School, and South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation to train and employ individuals with disabilities across the hotel. Nearly 40% of The Lantern's staff are individuals with disabilities, reflecting the hotel's belief that exceptional hospitality and inclusive employment go hand in hand. For more information, visit lanterncolumbia.com or follow The Lantern Columbia on Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact:

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CJ Media Solutions, LLC for The Lantern Columbia

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SOURCE The Lantern Columbia