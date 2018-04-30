NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Preference toward laser cleaning over traditional approach to fuel the growth of the laser cleaning market



The laser cleaning market is estimated to be valued at USD 588.8 million in 2018 and is expected to be worth USD 723.9 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.22% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the laser cleaning market is because of the preference toward laser cleaning over traditional approach and the increasing demand for laser cleaning in various applications. However, high cost and lack of technical expertise are restraining the growth of the laser cleaning market.



Increasing adoption of YAG for conservation and restoration has propelled the growth of automotive applications in the Laser cleaning market

The laser cleaning market for conservation and restoration is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.YAG lasers are being used predominantly for the cleaning of art and heritage sites, as well as infrastructure.



As Nd:YAG laser cleaning systems have proved its potential in terms of cleaning sculptures made of inorganic materials such as marble, limestone, and sandstone without causing damage to the original substrate, it has gained a lot of traction for conservation and restoration.The use of automation is continuously increasing for laser surface preparation of metallic surfaces in the automotive and aerospace applications to support adhesive bonding with exceptional quality, repeatability, and reliability to ensure long-term adhesion performance and excellent electrical connectivity.



This has led to the overall growth of laser cleaning systems in automotive and aerospace applications.



APAC and North America are the major markets for the laser cleaning market

The laser cleaning market, on the basis of region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.North America is accounted for the largest share of the laser cleaning market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC).



There is an increase in the demand for gas lasers in North America owing to the establishment of the manufacturing sector in the region.Laser cleaning systems are mainly used for the conservation and restoration of antique items and in automotive and aerospace industries and power plants.



Some of the key manufacturers in the laser cleaning market in North America are Coherent (US), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), General Lasertronics (US), and LASERAX (Canada).



Major players in the laser cleaning market include Coherent, Inc. (Coherent) (US), Trumpf Group (Trumpf) (Germany), IPG Photonics Corporation (IPG Photonics) (US), Adapt Laser Systems LLC (Adapt Laser) (US), and Clean Lasersysteme GmbH (Clean Lasersysteme) (Germany).



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key experts.



The breakup of the profile of primary participants is given below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 35%, Tier 2 = 40%, and Tier 3 = 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 50%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 15%

• By Region: North America = 35%, Europe = 22%, APAC = 30%, and RoW = 13%



Key players profiled in this report are IPG Photonics (US), Coherent (US), Trumpf (Germany), and Adapt Laser Systems (US).



Research Coverage:

The report estimates the market size and future growth potential of the laser cleaning market across different segments such as laser type, application, and geography. Furthermore, the report also includes the industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, competitive leadership mapping, and recent developments.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report would help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for laser cleaning segments and subsegments.This report would help stakeholders to better understand the competitor landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report also helps the stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



