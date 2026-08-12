The Latest Color-Changing Car with E Ink Prism™ Inspired by Famous Superhero Will Exhibit at the BMW Welt

The concept car marks the 5 th model completed as part of this years-long partnership

BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Ink, a pioneer and leading global developer of ePaper technology, today announced that the latest concept vehicle with BMW—the fifth milestone in the companies' ongoing collaboration to advance dynamic automotive surfaces—will be on public display at BMW Welt in Munich through September 2026. The BMW iX3 Flow Concept, created in collaboration with the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, leverages E Ink Prism™ technology to transform the vehicle exterior into a programmable, paint-like digital surface.

The concept car with E Ink brings iconic superhero to life - displayed at the BMW Welt in Munich through September 2026. Post this The BMW iX3 Flow Concept featuring E Ink Prism™ , created in support of Spider-Man: Brand New Day release.

The concept car uses E Ink Prism™ to animate graphics inspired by the iconic superhero, demonstrating how digital surfaces can transform a vehicle into an immersive storytelling medium. The exterior transitions from a solid red finish into a sequence of animations, including web-inspired imagery, the film title and partner branding. The approximately 10-second animation sequence was designed to mirror the movement and energy of the film and showcases the versatility of E Ink's low-power digital surface technology.

This represents the latest development in a multi-year collaboration between E Ink and BMW that redefines what's possible in vehicle design. It all began at CES 2022 with the world's first-ever color-changing car, the iX Flow Featuring E Ink and has since expanded the design possibilities with each release, including the full-color BMW i Vision Dee, the artistic BMW i5 Flow NOSTOKANA and the series-ready BMW iX3 Flow edition with an 8-animation E Ink Prism hood. Each car has built on the last to introduce new capabilities in color, animation and creative expression.

"BMW has been a tremendous partner in exploring the creative potential of E Ink," said Pete Valianatos, President & Managing Director at E Ink Netherlands BV. "Each concept we've created together has challenged us to push the technology further, and this latest vehicle demonstrates how programmable surfaces can become a powerful medium for creativity, storytelling and emotional connection."

E Ink's electrophoretic technology, best known for powering ePaper displays, uses millions of microcapsules containing charged particles that respond to electrical signals. Because the technology requires power only when changing an image or animation, it enables dynamic, ultra-low-power surfaces that combine digital functionality with the appearance of traditional materials. Through its ongoing collaboration with BMW, E Ink continues to demonstrate how these intelligent surfaces can unlock new possibilities for automotive design and personalization.

Created exclusively to promote the theatrical release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the BMW iX3 Flow Concept is not intended for series production. This vehicle will be on display at BMW Welt in Munich through September 2026 as part of a special installation and is a celebration of the design partnership between E Ink and BMW.

For more information on planning your visit to the special BMW Welt installation, please visit the BMW Welt website.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, ESLs and retail media, digital signage, IoT devices and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it a worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low-power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes and is listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

SOURCE E Ink Corporation