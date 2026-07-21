E Ink Breaks Ground on Expansion of U.S. Research & Development Headquarters

New facility underscores company's long-term investment in innovation, advanced display technologies, and local economic growth

BILLERICA, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Ink, the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today celebrated the groundbreaking of an expansion of the U.S. headquarters in Billerica, Massachusetts. The project expands the footprint at the company's Billerica Innovation Center, reinforcing E Ink's long-term commitment to cutting-edge innovation and the Massachusetts technology ecosystem.

E Ink Breaks Ground on Expansion of U.S R&D Headquarters in Massachusetts. Post this E Ink is joined by key partners in the expansion project

"Today's groundbreaking marks an exciting milestone for E Ink as we further invest in the people, technologies, and infrastructure that drive innovation," said Paul Apen, Chief Business and Operations Officer at E Ink. "Expanding our Billerica campus strengthens our ability to advance technology innovation in the United States, support our customers around the world, and contribute to the continued growth of the local economy and innovation community."

The expanded facility will provide a new, cutting-edge workspace that inspires collaboration and accelerates advancements in ePaper applications. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2027 with support from NV5 Planning & Design, Inc., IF Design L.L.C., and SPEC Process Engineering & Construction, Inc.

E Ink has a storied connection to the state of Massachusetts, having spun out of the MIT Media Lab in 1997 and since establishing its U.S. headquarters in Billerica. The Billerica campus is home to 260+ employees and serves as a key global R&D center, collaborating closely with customers, academic institutions, and industry partners to develop technologies that enable low-power, highly readable, and sustainable display solutions.

"We're grateful for the ongoing partnership between the Town of Billerica and E Ink," said Katherine Malgieri, Director, Planning & Community Development at the Town of Billerica. "This latest project is expected to create new jobs during development and upon completion, further contributing to the region's innovation economy."

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT's Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink's electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low-power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink has been recognized for its efforts by receiving validation from Science-Based Targets (SBTi) and is listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Indexes. Listed in Taiwan's Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world's largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information, please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

SOURCE E Ink Corporation