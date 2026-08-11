The Layers Come Off: Monark and Valura Partner to Open Direct Pre-IPO Access Across the UAE and India

Wealth managers, EAMs, IFAs, and family offices can now get direct exposure to late-stage private companies through single-company SPVs, with the same access available to Valura's direct investors, replacing the multi-layer feeder structures that have long stood between regional capital and the world's most anticipated private names

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monark Markets announced a partnership with ("Valura"), an AI-native global investment platform serving investors in the United Arab Emirates and India. The partnership enables direct access to late-stage private companies through special purpose vehicles (SPVs), for which Monark Capital Management LLC, an affiliated exempt reporting adviser, serves as sponsor. The offering runs across both of Valura's channels: Valura Partner, the firm's platform for wealth managers, external asset managers, independent advisors, and family offices, and Valura's direct-to-consumer platform.

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The UAE has become one of the most active private markets in the world. Regional capital has reached late-stage names for years, but almost always through stacked feeder structures where fees compound at every level and the underlying company sits three or four degrees away from the end client. Valura and Monark are collapsing that stack. One vehicle, one company, one set of economics, sourced through a network with allocation access that few platforms in the region can match.

For advisors and family offices, the constraint has rarely been client appetite. It has been access, structure, and the operational weight of getting a private allocation from interest to execution. Valura Partner removes all three. Firms get direct exposure to curated Pre-IPO opportunities they can present to eligible clients under their own advisory relationship, with subscription, funding, and reporting handled through infrastructure they already use for global equities, ETFs, bonds, and funds.

The same opportunities reach Valura's direct investors on identical terms. Eligible clients see curated Pre-IPO deals alongside the rest of their global portfolio and subscribe without leaving the platform.

With more companies choosing to stay private for longer, investors across the region have been largely excluded from the growth generated in private markets, which house some of the world's most innovative companies. Behind the scenes, Monark facilitates private market deal execution through trusted relationships with a network of private company stakeholders, marketplaces, syndicates, and funds. By managing the complex process of securing allocations, conducting diligence, and structuring single-company SPVs, Monark's infrastructure provides a streamlined path from interest to access, allowing Valura's advisor network and direct clients to participate in private market opportunities through the Valura platform.

"Advisors in this region have never lacked clients who want these names. They have lacked a clean way to deliver them," said Priyesh Ranjan, CEO of Valura. "We are giving wealth managers, EAMs, and family offices institutional-grade private markets access they can put in front of clients directly, and giving our own investors the same terms, without the feeder layers that quietly erode returns."

"We are excited to partner with the team at Valura and proud to power their private markets offering," said Ben Haber, CEO of Monark Markets. "Valura is advancing the convergence of private markets and digital wealth platforms by expanding access for eligible investors across the UAE and India, expanding on our network of distribution clients. With Monark's private markets infrastructure, Valura's clients can access private market opportunities through a streamlined investing experience."

Key features of the offering include:

Direct, single-company exposure: one SPV with direct private company exposure, with none of the layered fee-structures that dilute client outcomes

one SPV with direct private company exposure, with none of the layered fee-structures that dilute client outcomes A pipeline built on relationships: sourcing, due diligence and SPVs structured through Monark's network of company stakeholders, marketplaces, syndicates, and funds

sourcing, due diligence and SPVs structured through Monark's network of company stakeholders, marketplaces, syndicates, and funds Built for intermediaries: wealth managers, EAMs, IFAs, and family offices get direct exposure to opportunities they can offer eligible clients under their own advisory relationship through Valura Partner

wealth managers, EAMs, IFAs, and family offices get direct exposure to opportunities they can offer eligible clients under their own advisory relationship through Valura Partner Available direct: the same curated opportunities reach Valura's individual investors on identical terms

the same curated opportunities reach Valura's individual investors on identical terms Cross-border by design: serving intermediaries and investors across both the UAE and India

serving intermediaries and investors across both the UAE and India No parallel infrastructure: subscription, funding, and reporting sit alongside global equities, ETFs, bonds, and funds on the same platform

subscription, funding, and reporting sit alongside global equities, ETFs, bonds, and funds on the same platform Eligibility-gated: available only to investors who satisfy applicable eligibility, suitability, and regulatory requirements in their jurisdiction

The launch broadens access to a segment of the market where significant company growth can occur prior to public listing, while maintaining the eligibility and offering requirements that apply under the securities laws. It reflects Valura's broader strategy of giving its advisor network and direct clients a single platform spanning public markets, and now Pre-IPO opportunities.

Important Risk Information: Investments in private securities are speculative and involve a high degree of risk, including the loss of the entire investment. Risks include, among others: illiquidity and the absence of any public trading market; significant transfer restrictions; limited information and reporting rights; valuation uncertainty; concentration risk arising from exposure to a single private company; potential dilution; and fees and expenses that will reduce returns. These investments are suitable only for eligible investors who can bear the loss of their entire investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Participation requires an eligible Valura account. These interests are illiquid and are not marginable.

About Valura

Valura.ai is an AI-native global investment platform serving investors in the UAE and India. Valura combines AI-driven research and portfolio construction with seamless execution, compliance automation, and local custody, providing access to more than 100,000 instruments across global markets, including equities, ETFs, mutual funds, bonds, structured products, and curated alternative investments. Valura supports a network of more than 1,000 wealth advisors, EAMs, IFAs, and family offices through Valura Partner, and serves individual investors directly. Learn more at https://valura.ai.

About Monark Markets

Monark Markets provides private-markets infrastructure that enables broker-dealers, wealth platforms, and investment providers to offer private-market investment opportunities through modern digital experiences. Through a network of private company stakeholders, marketplaces, syndicates, and funds, Monark facilitates sourcing, diligence, execution, and investor access across private market transactions. Special-purpose vehicles made available through Monark's platform are sponsored by Monark Capital Management LLC, an affiliated exempt reporting adviser. MMM Securities, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. MMM Securities, LLC is an affiliate of Monark Markets.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. Any investment opportunity will be made available solely through definitive offering documents and only to eligible investors pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in compliance with the laws and regulations of the jurisdictions in which such investors reside.

Valura Media Contact:

Karmesh Bisht, [email protected]

Aaryan Barnwal, [email protected]

Monark Media Contact:

Andrew Bondarev

[email protected]

SOURCE Monark Markets