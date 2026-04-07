Avant Garde & Monark Markets Announce Strategic Partnership, Enabling Pre-IPO Access on the Avant Garde Platform

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avant Garde, a brokerage firm focused on delivering the next level of investing to clients including: AI enabled research and education, commission free option and equity trading, all options strategies, trade coaching for retail novices and experts alike, and Monark, a b2b marketplace for private investments, have partnered to enable seamless access to Pre-IPO investments and other alternatives from within the Avant Garde trading platform. The partnership coincides with the launch of Avant Garde's revamped trading platform, which includes a new trading UI, specialized AI tools, and a single investing experience for equities, options and private market investments with crypto and futures coming soon.

Avant Garde Trading Securities

With fewer IPOs and more companies staying private for longer, retail investors have historically been locked out of the $16T of private markets AUM, which includes innovative companies like SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic. Through an API integration with Monark, investors on the Avant Garde platform can now access Pre-IPO companies with minimums as low as $10,000.

"Avant Garde is happy to be able to add Private Placement securities to the growing list of investment choices available on our platform", said David Gompert, CEO of Avant Garde Securities, "We have seen ever increasing demand for these types of investments and Monark is the perfect partner to help us bring supply to our demand."

Behind the APIs, Monark's team facilitates private market deal execution through trusted relationships with a growing number of Pre-IPO brokers, marketplaces, syndicates, and funds. By handling the complex process of sourcing allocations, due diligence and SPV structuring, Monark's API enables investors to access private investments through a frictionless, "click-to-invest" transaction process, without the need to make a new account or leave the Avant Garde platform.

"We are very excited to partner with the incredible team at Avant Garde and proud to enable broader retail access to Pre-IPO companies," said Ben Haber, CEO of Monark Markets, "Through Avant Garde, investors can now manage their entire portfolio across public and private markets from a single platform."

Access to the market for Pre-IPO company shares is available today for Avant Garde clients. Monark and Avant Garde plan to expand their partnership to unlock access and secondary liquidity in other privately held "alternative" asset classes as well, including private equity funds, private credit, fractional real estate and infrastructure investments.

About Monark Markets

Monark Markets, Inc., is a venture-backed, New York-based fintech providing "Alts-As-A-Service" infrastructure to brokerage firms and wealth management platforms. Monark's b2b APIs enable embedded access to private markets from within partners' existing trading platforms. https://monark-markets.com

About MMM Securities LLC

MMM Securities LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Monark Markets, Inc., is a FINRA-member broker-dealer authorized to conduct private placements, retail mutual fund sales, and operate an alternative trading system. The firm is committed to maintaining the highest standards of compliance and meeting the regulatory requirements for its services. Member FINRA/SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck.

About Avant Garde Trading Securities

Avant Garde Trading Securities is a pioneering brokerage firm dedicated to delivering comprehensive trading solutions to investors worldwide. With a focus on technological innovation, customer service, and a commitment to excellence, Avant Garde continues to set the standard in the financial services industry. Securities offered through Prosperum Securities LLC d/b/a Avant-Garde Trading Securities, member FINRA and SIPC.

Monark Contact: [email protected]

Avant Garde Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Monark Markets