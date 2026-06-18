The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates Names John Bratsakis Chief Executive Officer

Veteran credit union leader and industry advocate to guide organization's next chapter of growth and impact

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates today announces its Board of Directors has appointed John Bratsakis as Chief Executive Officer, following a comprehensive national search conducted by Sterling | Martin. Bratsakis will lead the organization and its affiliated companies, building on The League's strong foundation of advocacy, collaboration, innovation and services to member credit unions.

John Bratsakis will join The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates as Chief Executive Officer on August 3, 2026, bringing more than 35 years of leadership experience in the credit union movement.

Throughout his career, Bratsakis has successfully led trade associations and financial institutions, including most recently serving as President & CEO of the MD|DC Credit Union Association. He brings more than 35 years of executive leadership experience and a distinguished history of driving membership growth and engagement, strengthening advocacy efforts, and developing innovative business solutions that support credit unions and the communities they serve.

"John is a proven leader with an exceptional track record of advancing the credit union mission, building meaningful relationships and delivering results," said Richard "Rick" J. Skaggs, chair of The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates Board of Directors.

As President & CEO of the MD|DC Credit Union Association, Bratsakis led significant growth in member affiliation and engagement, expanded strategic partnerships, and developed innovative programs to meet evolving industry needs. He also co-founded Plexcity, a first-of-its-kind back-office collaboration that now serves dozens of Associations, Foundations, small businesses and credit unions nationwide, helping to increase operational efficiency and strengthen member service capabilities.

A recognized industry leader, Bratsakis currently serves as Chair of the American Association of Credit Union Leagues (AACUL) and has held numerous leadership roles across national credit union organizations, charitable initiatives and industry boards. His advocacy experience spans multiple states and jurisdictions, where he has represented credit union interests before lawmakers, regulators, and key stakeholders.

"I am honored to join The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates and serve the credit unions, employees and communities that make this organization so impactful," said Bratsakis. "Credit unions have never been more important to the financial wellbeing of consumers and small businesses. I look forward to working alongside our talented team, dedicated volunteer leaders, member credit unions and business partners to advance our shared mission, strengthen our influence, and create new opportunities for continued growth and success."

Bratsakis succeeds the leadership structure established through recent governance enhancements and will work closely with the Board of Directors, staff and member credit unions to advance The League's strategic priorities and continue delivering exceptional value across the region. Bratsakis will officially assume the role of Chief Executive Officer on August 3.

To learn more about The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates, please visit www.the-league.coop.

ABOUT THE LEAGUE OF CREDIT UNIONS & AFFILIATES

The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates provides a platform for advocacy, collaboration, and innovation, representing 368 credit unions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia and their 33.8 million members, as well as $477.6 billion in assets. The League serves as an advocate through credit union engagement, advocacy impact, Foundation resources, and LEVERAGE products and services. Join us in supporting credit unions by learning more at www.the-league.coop. Follow The League on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Megan Paquin

407-432-7066

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SOURCE The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates