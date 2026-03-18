The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates Launches National Search for Next CEO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates announces that its Board of Directors has approved the launch of a national search for the organization's next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a deliberate, forward-looking step in the organization's continued evolution.

The decision follows a series of successful governance enhancements implemented over the past two years that have strengthened leadership alignment, member feedback, and strategic focus. Building on this strong foundation in place, the Board is focused on positioning the organization for long-term impact.

The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates is a regional trade association representing 373 credit unions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. Through advocacy, collaboration, Foundation resources, and business solutions delivered by LEVERAGE, The League supports credit unions and their 33.6 million members with a shared focus on cooperation, stability, and long-term success. LEVERAGE produces nearly $50 million in revenue and is supported by a team of more than 200 employees, further strengthening the enterprise's ability to deliver impactful business solutions to financial institutions.

"Launching a national CEO search reflects the Board's commitment to long-term success," said Richard "Rick" J. Skaggs, Chair of The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates Board of Directors. "This process is designed to identify leadership who can build on current success and provide enterprise-wide strategic direction. Reestablishing this leadership role underscores the Board's focus on strengthening the organization's future."

The Board has retained Sterling|Martin, a national executive search firm, to identify and recruit a highly qualified candidate. Throughout the search process, the organization's mission, priorities, and commitment to member credit unions continue to guide our work and remain as strong as ever.

To learn more about The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates, please visit www.the-league.coop.

About The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates

The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates provides a platform for advocacy, collaboration, and innovation, representing 373 credit unions across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Virginia and their 33.6 million members, as well as $471.3 billion in assets. The League serves as an advocate through credit union engagement, advocacy impact, Foundation resources, and LEVERAGE products and services. Join us in supporting credit unions by learning more at www.the-league.coop. Follow The League on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About LEVERAGE

LEVERAGE, the service corporation for The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates, is the business services provider that leverages credit union system resources, relationships, and industry knowledge for optimal performance and sustained growth of its clients and business partners. It works to offer credit unions best-in-class products and services that result in reducing costs, maximizing results, and making the most difference. For more information, visit myleverage.com or follow LEVERAGE on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Megan Paquin

407-432-7066

[email protected]

SOURCE The League of Credit Unions & Affiliates