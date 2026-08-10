THE LEELA UNVEILS 'MELODIES BY THE LEELA' - A DISTINCTIVE SONIC IDENTITY CELEBRATING TRUE INDIAN LUXURY

The brand's new musical expression debuts with A Living Raga, an inaugural commemorative album composed exclusively by Grammy-winning maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash to celebrate four decades of true Indian luxury

NEW DELHI, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Leela celebrates four decades of True Indian Luxury, the brand recently unveiled Melodies by The Leela, its official sonic identity and a new cultural expression of its enduring commitment to Indian art, heritage and hospitality.

The Leela Unveils 'A Living Raga', the inaugural 14-track commemorative album created exclusively for The Leela by Grammy-winning, seventh-generation sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

For over forty years, The Leela has expressed the richness of India through architecture, craftsmanship, cuisine, wellness and service. With Melodies by The Leela, the brand extends this philosophy into music, creating an ownable sonic identity that complements its existing sensory expressions and deepens the emotional connection guests have with The Leela.

Launching this new brand platform is A Living Raga, the inaugural commemorative album under Melodies by The Leela. Composed exclusively for The Leela by Grammy-winning, seventh-generation sarod maestros Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, the 14-track collection celebrates four decades of True Indian Luxury through original compositions inspired by the warmth, grace and timeless philosophy of Atithi Devo Bhava. Produced in collaboration with longtime creative partners Karsh Kale and Sawan Dutta, A Living Raga also features acclaimed musicians Rajesh Prasanna on flute, Ahaana Ali on sarangi, Gopal Dayal on shehnai and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, creating a contemporary interpretation of India's classical traditions.

The album received its first listening at The Leela Palace New Delhi on 7th August, in the presence of an illustrious gathering including Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and Subhalakshmi Khan, Vijay Amritraj, Falguni Shane Peacock, Amitabh Kant, Suresh and Priyanka Raina, and Shereen Bhan, among other distinguished guests.

Commenting on the launch, Anuraag Bhatnagar, CEO and Whole-time Director, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "For four decades, The Leela has celebrated India's cultural richness through architecture, design, art, cuisine and hospitality. Music has always been an integral part of that journey, quietly shaping the emotional connection our guests have with our hotels. With Melodies by The Leela, we are bringing together years of original musical collaborations into a distinctive sonic identity that is uniquely our own. As we celebrate forty years of True Indian Luxury, A Living Raga marks the inaugural chapter of this journey, reflecting our commitment to preserving India's artistic heritage while presenting it in ways that continue to resonate with contemporary audiences."

Speaking about the collaboration, Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, said, "Our association with The Leela has grown over more than fifteen years through a shared belief that culture is best experienced through emotion. Composing A Living Raga has been an opportunity to celebrate India's timeless musical traditions while giving expression to The Leela's vision of a distinctive sonic identity. We are honoured that these years of collaboration now come together under Melodies by The Leela, creating an enduring musical expression for the brand as it celebrates forty years of True Indian Luxury."

The evening also featured a specially curated commemorative menu celebrating four decades of True Indian Luxury, tracing The Leela's journey through a series of regional culinary expressions inspired by its destinations and heritage. From Malvani flavours representing its first chapter in Mumbai to interpretations of Karnataka and other regional traditions, the menu brought together the diverse culinary identity of The Leela in one celebratory experience.

Music has been part of The Leela experience for over fifteen years. Through its longstanding creative collaboration with Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, the brand has, in the past, commissioned original compositions that have welcomed guests into its hotels, enriched its public spaces and become an intrinsic part of its sensory language. Now, these musical expressions come together under Melodies by The Leela, a long-term brand platform that will continue to evolve through original compositions, destination-inspired collections and collaborations with leading artists.

As part of the launch, The Leela also introduced a limited-edition collector's vinyl of A Living Raga. Conceived for discerning collectors and music connoisseurs, the vinyl celebrated the enduring beauty of analogue listening, where craftsmanship, ritual and permanence take precedence over convenience. From its bespoke artwork to its tactile production, every detail was thoughtfully designed as a collectible expression of The Leela's philosophy of timeless Indian luxury.

With the launch of Melodies by The Leela, the brand introduces a new dimension to its sensory experience, one that extends beyond place into the enduring language of sound. Beginning with A Living Raga, the platform will continue to evolve through original compositions, artistic collaborations and destination-inspired musical expressions, reinforcing The Leela's commitment to celebrating India's cultural heritage through contemporary luxury experiences.

Following its first listening at The Leela Palace New Delhi, A Living Raga, the inaugural album under Melodies by The Leela, is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and The Leela website.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by Brookfield, The Leela's portfolio comprises 15 operating award-winning properties spanning owned, operated, and managed hotels and another 10 in the pipeline across leading leisure and business destinations in India and Dubai. Recognized globally for architectural excellence and bespoke services, The Leela was ranked #2 globally among the best Hotel Brand in the World by the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026 and has been previously ranked as the World's Best Hotel Brand by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards in 2020 and 2021, and among the global top three in 2023, 2024 and 2026. The brand remains committed to delivering timeless Indian hospitality through world-class luxury experiences.

Please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SOURCE The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts