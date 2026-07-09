THE LEELA UNVEILS THE LEELA COORG FOREST SANCTUARY

The iconic forest retreat is reimagined as a distinctive expression of True Indian Luxury, where ancient forests, verdant coffee plantations, transformative wellbeing and timeless Indian hospitality come together in one of India's most pristine natural landscapes.

MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, India's only pure-play luxury hospitality brand, today unveiled The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary, the new identity for its recently acquired retreat in Coorg. The reimagined identity reflects the property's extraordinary setting amidst 76 acres of ancient forests, coffee plantations and the rich biodiversity of the Western Ghats, while reinforcing The Leela's vision of creating distinctive luxury destinations that are deeply rooted in their surroundings.

The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary

As The Leela marks four decades of true Indian luxury, The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary joins the brand's portfolio of palaces, hotels and resorts as one of its most immersive nature-led destinations. The Forest Sanctuary identity reflects the spirit of the destination, a place where the forest is not simply the backdrop, but the defining element of the guest experience. Here, guests leave behind the pace of everyday life to reconnect with nature through thoughtful luxury, authentic Indian hospitality and transformative wellbeing.

With its pristine forests, centuries-old coffee estates and rich Kodava heritage, Coorg is one of India's most compelling luxury leisure destinations and a natural expression of The Leela's philosophy of creating experiences deeply rooted in place. The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary celebrates this unique sense of place by immersing guests in the destination rather than simply offering a stay within it.

Nestled within one of Coorg's oldest coffee estates, the IGBC Platinum-certified retreat has been designed in harmony with its natural surroundings. Drawing inspiration from Kodava heritage, estate living and the rhythms of the forest, its contemporary architecture blends seamlessly with local craftsmanship and the landscape, creating an atmosphere where mist-filled mornings, birdsong and the ever-changing forest canopy become an integral part of every stay.

Commenting on the unveiling, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said: "The unveiling of The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary represents an important milestone in our journey of creating destinations that are deeply rooted in their surroundings. As we continue to expand our portfolio across India's most remarkable destinations, The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary reflects our belief that the most memorable luxury experiences are those that celebrate the unique character of a destination rather than simply existing within it."

Every element of the destination has been thoughtfully curated to deepen guests' connection with the landscape. The retreat features 71 spacious villas, including duplex, family and private pool villas, culminating in the spectacular four-bedroom Sunbeam Presidential Villa, the estate's signature residence overlooking the surrounding forest.

Immersive experiences invite guests to discover Coorg at an unhurried pace, from guided forest walks, plantation trails and birdwatching to waterfall explorations, cycling routes and stargazing beneath clear night skies. Together, they celebrate the extraordinary biodiversity, culture and slower rhythms that define the region.

Dining celebrates the flavours and stories of the destination. Luma offers lakefront all-day dining centred on seasonal ingredients, while Zen presents refined Pan-Asian cuisine. Guests can unwind at The Cellar, explore Coorg's celebrated coffee heritage at 92 Degrees, or experience the signature Estate to Brew journey through one of the region's oldest coffee plantations, combining estate walks, curated tastings and storytelling that brings centuries of coffee culture to life.

A tranquil seven-acre lake forms the heart of the retreat, while a private helipad offers seamless access for guests arriving from across the country. Wellbeing is woven into every stay through Aujasya by The Leela, the brand's signature wellness philosophy inspired by India's timeless traditions. Set within a 27,000-square-foot wellness centre, complemented by outdoor treatment spaces and the Vinyasa Yoga Deck overlooking the lake, personalised therapies, yoga, mindfulness and nature-inspired rituals offer opportunities for restoration and renewal.

The Leela Coorg Forest Sanctuary reflects The Leela's continued commitment to crafting extraordinary destinations that celebrate India's diverse landscapes, cultures and traditions. With 24 hotels currently operating and in pipeline in key gateway cities and marquee leisure destinations, The Leela continues to redefine True Indian Luxury through experiences that are deeply rooted in place and remembered long after the journey ends .

For more information please visit www.theleela.com or follow Instagram or Facebook.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is India's largest institutionally owned and managed pure-play luxury hospitality brand. Backed by the Brookfield Group, The Leela's portfolio comprises 15 award-winning hotels and resorts across India's leading business and leisure destinations, each inspired by the brand's philosophy of True Indian Luxury. Internationally acclaimed for its distinctive architecture, intuitive service and exceptional guest experiences, The Leela has consistently been recognised among the world's finest hospitality brands. In the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2026, The Leela has been ranked the #2 Hotel Brand in the World, following its #1 global ranking in 2020 and 2021, and consecutive Top 3 rankings in 2023 and 2024. For four decades, The Leela has remained committed to celebrating the richness of Indian hospitality through thoughtfully curated luxury experiences that combine timeless tradition with contemporary sophistication.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

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SOURCE The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts