Salt Lake City Alternative Reggae Four-Piece Brings Fan-Favorite Live Tracks to Streaming for the First Time

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative reggae four-piece The Lip releases its self-titled debut album, The Lip, a nine-track collection featuring songs that have become fan favorites at the band's live shows. A year in the making, the album brings several tracks that could only be heard at their live shows to streaming for the first time.

The Lip features previously released singles "Takes 2 Much", "Friends", and fan favorite "Castaways". All three singles are accompanied by music videos.

Alternative reggae band, The Lip Drops Self-Titled Debut Album, The Lip

The Lip Tracklist:

"Duncha" "Takes 2 Much" "Friends" "Step into the Sun" "Summer Song" "Bottom of the Ocean" "Bottom of the Ocean (Interlude)" "Castaways" "Addiction"

The album was mixed and mastered by Greg Downs at Palehorse Sound in Logan, Utah, who also worked on The Backseat Lovers' album When We Were Friends. The album artwork began as an original ballpoint pen drawing by The Lip's lead singer and guitarist Tanner Smolinski before being brought to life in color.

The Lip combines reggae, alternative rock, and ska influences with a signature groove-driven style, drawing inspiration from artists such as Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, The Police, and Khruangbin. The Lip's sound is rooted in their live performance and authentic musical chemistry. With the release of their debut album, the band brings the songs that have become staples of their live shows to a wider audience.

The Lip is available now on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Download photos and media assets for editorial use here. For press inquiries and interviews, contact Kim Dresser. For booking inquiries, please contact [email protected].

For more information and updates, follow The Lip on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Lip

The Lip is an alternative reggae band based in Salt Lake City, Utah, known for their energetic live shows and genre-blending sound. Formed by Tanner Smolinski, Wayne Aggen, Anthony "Richie" Richardson, and Peyton Keene, the band built a strong local following through performances across Salt Lake City, Utah. Blending reggae, alternative rock, and ska with a groove-driven style, The Lip continues to expand its audience while staying rooted in the live music scene that first brought the band together.

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE The Lip Band