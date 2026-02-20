Salt Lake City Alternative Reggae Four-Piece Previews Upcoming Debut Album

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative reggae four-piece The Lip drops their new single "Bottom of the Ocean," out now on all streaming platforms. Known across Salt Lake City for their dynamic live performances and genre-bending sound, the band blends reggae grooves and alternative textures with the raw energy of their live shows into a style that's entirely their own.

The Lip Drops New Single "Bottom of the Ocean"

The track offers a preview of the band's forthcoming debut album, a 10-song release featuring fan-favorite tracks that have already built momentum onstage. "Bottom of the Ocean" follows earlier singles including "Duncha," "Takes 2 Much," and fan favorites like "ROCKIN," "Waterall," and "freaky," which have become standouts in the band's live shows.

The band's story began when Tanner Smolinski (lead vocals, guitar) and Wayne Aggen (drums) moved from Fruita, Colorado, to Salt Lake City after hearing it was becoming a Mecca for live music. Shortly after arriving, they met Anthony "Richie" Richardson (bass, guitar), and the trio began recording their first project together, the 801 EP, featuring "801," "Punch," and "ROCKIN." The lineup was completed when Peyton Keene (lead guitar, bass), originally from Stowe, Vermont, relocated to Utah and joined the group, forming the current four-piece.

The Lip combines reggae, alternative rock, and ska influences with a signature groove-driven style, drawing inspiration from artists such as Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, The Police, and Khruangbin. The Lip's sound is rooted in their live performance and authentic musical chemistry. With their debut album on the horizon and new singles continuing to roll out, the band is building momentum both locally and beyond.

"Bottom of the Ocean" is available now on major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

About The Lip

The Lip is an alternative reggae band based in Salt Lake City, Utah, known for their energetic live shows and genre-blending sound. Formed by Tanner Smolinski, Wayne Aggen, Anthony "Richie" Richardson, and Peyton Keene, the band built a strong local following through performances across Salt Lake City, Utah. With their debut album on the way and new singles rolling out, the group continues to expand their audience while staying rooted in the live music scene that first brought them together.

