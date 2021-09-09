The Makers of WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Launch Limited-Time "Don't Hit Guac Bottom" Subscription Box Just in Time for National Guacamole Day, September 16

Available for purchase, while supplies last, at citygirlgonemom.com/shop/wholly-guacamole beginning at 12 a.m. ET on September 16, this must-have subscription box provides six satisfying months of delicious, always ripe, always ready, hand-scooped avocado products for a one-time fee of $39 (a $150 value).

"We've made it our business to help avocado lovers deal with their much beloved, finicky fruit, which can often be too mushy or not ripe enough, leading to frustration and even unwanted slicing accidents," comments Damon Manak, brand manager for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products. "We never want our fans to be disappointed or run out of guacamole, which is why we created this conveniently delicious subscription box to commemorate National Guacamole Day. It's the perfect occasion to give our fans something to celebrate while also spotlighting the ready-made convenience of all our foods."

Each monthly box will include a selection of four fan-favorite WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products, including but not limited to WHOLLY® Classic Guacamole, Spicy Guacamole and Chunky Guacamole.

Fans will also have the chance to win one of five, free WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE "Don't Hit Guac Bottom" subscription boxes through a partnership with avocado aficionado and mom extraordinaire, Danielle Lucia Schaffer of City Girl Gone Mom. Simply head over to @citygirlgonemom on Instagram and like her National Guacamole Day Instagram Reel Post (going live September 14, 2021) and comment on her post with 3 avocado emojis for a chance to win (no purchase necessary).

"As a mom with four active kids who are always on the go, I'm always looking for ways to make it easier to provide healthy, nutritious foods for me and my family," says Schaffer. "This box is a dream come true if you love avocado as much as I do. I hope one day it will be offered annually, because I never, ever, want to hit 'guac bottom'!"

For more about the limited-time offering, including contest rules, please see Contest Rules & Regulations, Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

For more information about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, visit https://www.eatwholly.com/.

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, global leader in ready-to-eat avocado innovation, is home to WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High Pressure Technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients, while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US focused on reimagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS, LLC.

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, HERDEZ®, EMBASA® , DOÑA MARIA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods, MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com

SOURCE WHOLLY GUACAMOLE

Related Links

http://www.eatwholly.com

