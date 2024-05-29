America's No.1 refrigerated guacamole brand* responds to consumers' desire for authentic, tableside guacamole flavors at home

ORANGE, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, today announced their latest creation: WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Extra Chunky Restaurant Style guacamole. With more than half of consumers** considering restaurant guacamole to be the "gold standard," the latest brand innovation delivers on consumer taste preferences by bridging the gap between tableside guacamole and wanting to enjoy the same craveable guacamole at home.

The makers of the WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE brand introduce extra Chunky Restaurant Style Guacamole.

"A large majority (62%**) of people are changing their spending habits — and stretching their dollars further with meals at home," said Chris Monahan, brand manager of WHOLLY® products. "This trend inspired us to recreate the tableside guac experience in a convenient format for our fans, so they can enjoy the same great flavor of their favorite Mexican restaurant in the comfort of their homes. Because it's made with real, hand-scooped Hass avocados, chunky vegetables and authentic spices, it's a delicious and appealing option that is as close as it gets to a restaurant experience."

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Extra Chunky Restaurant Style is made with tasty chunks of real, 100% Hass avocados — which are always hand-scooped at the height of freshness — tomatoes and red onions, as well as cilantro, lime juice, jalapeño peppers and the perfect blend of seasonings to give it a medium heat kick. Prime for dipping, dolloping and adding as an ingredient for any lunch/dinner meal or snack, this will quickly become a grocery-list staple that delights tastebuds and leaves people craving more.

WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE Extra Chunky Restaurant Style comes in 7.5-ounce and 15-ounce bowls, and minis, with 4- and 6-pack collections of 2-ounce portions. Products are available at your local grocery retailer, including Kroger, Meijer, Food Lion and more.

To learn more about WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE products, visit www.eatwholly.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT THE WHOLLY® BRAND

The WHOLLY® brand, leader in ready-to-eat avocado products, is best known for WHOLLY® GUACAMOLE, America's No. 1 refrigerated guacamole, and WHOLLY® AVOCADO. Known for food safety and quality, all WHOLLY® products are made with hand-scooped Hass avocados and are gluten free with no preservatives added. High-pressure technology (HPT) is used to help extend the shelf life of the products and maintain the avocado's delicious flavors and nutrients while eliminating potentially harmful bacteria. The WHOLLY® brand is part of MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the U.S. focused on re-imagining Mexican flavor. For more information and recipe ideas, visit www.eatwholly.com .

ABOUT MEGAMEX FOODS

MegaMex Foods, one of the fastest growing Mexican food companies in the US, is focused on reimagining Mexican flavor in restaurants and home kitchens across the country. MegaMex Foods is proudly committed to authentic ingredients and providing a real solution for achieving true Mexican flavors with trusted products including WHOLLY®, LA VICTORIA®, CHI-CHI'S® HERDEZ®, EMBASA®, DOÑA MARÍA®, BÚFALO® and DON MIGUEL® brands. Founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL), MegaMex Foods is headquartered in Orange, California, with facilities in Texas and Mexico. MegaMex Foods has two operating plants, numerous manufacturing partners and over 4,000 employees. For more information, visit www.megamexfoods.com and www.mmxfoodservice.com .

*Based on last 52 week IRI data

**Decision Point Rfg Guac Research, Circana Eating Patterns 2023, CNBC June 2023, NPF – Future of Dinner

