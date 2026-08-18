The MGM Resorts Foundation Awards More Than $4.6M to Local Charities

Employee giving powers 211 grants supporting nonprofits addressing local needs

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $4.6 million is headed to nonprofit organizations in communities where MGM Resorts employees live and work. The MGM Resorts Foundation has awarded 211 grants, fueled by contributions from employees and guests. Recipients span communities in Nevada, Michigan, Ohio, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts, as well as the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Employee involvement extends to the Foundation's Community Grant Councils, where volunteers from across the company review applications and help identify organizations that are creating meaningful impact in their local communities. This year, 87 Council members reviewed hundreds of applications across the country.

"What makes the Foundation special is that our employees are invested in this work in every sense. They contribute their own dollars, understand the needs in their communities and help ensure those dollars reach organizations making a real difference," said Maria Jose Gatti, Vice President of Philanthropy at MGM Resorts. "It's a model that puts our employees, and the communities they call home, at the heart of our giving."

This year's grant recipients range from local grassroots nonprofits to organizations making an impact across multiple MGM Resorts' communities, including:

Shoes That Fit , which provides new athletic shoes and other essentials to children facing financial hardship, received support in five regions, including Southern Nevada, Southern Mississippi, New Jersey, Westchester & Bronx Counties and Western Massachusetts.





, which provides new athletic shoes and other essentials to children facing financial hardship, received support in five regions, including Southern Nevada, Southern Mississippi, New Jersey, Westchester & Bronx Counties and Western Massachusetts. Gamers Outreach, which provides hospitalized children with therapeutic gaming experiences, received funding in six regions, including Southern Nevada, Southern Mississippi, Michigan, New Jersey, Westchester & Bronx Counties and Western Massachusetts.

For members of the Community Grant Councils, reviewing applications offers a firsthand look at the needs and the impact within their own communities.

"Reviewing applications can be emotional because you see just how many people need support. But it's also inspiring to learn about the organizations stepping up to meet those needs. I will continue to talk about the work they do long after reading their applications." – Corporate Partnerships Manager and member of the Southern Nevada Community Grant Council

"Reading these applications gave me a deeper appreciation for the organizations quietly doing incredible work every day. It's rewarding to know our decisions help strengthen the communities we call home." – Human Resources Partner and member of the Greater Washington Community Grant Council

Behind each of the 211 grants is a story of an organization meeting a need, creating opportunity or helping someone move toward a brighter future. A full list of grant recipients can be found here.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations the size and timing of grants to be issued by the MGM Resorts Foundation. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

MGM RESORTS CONTACT:

Andrea Bruce

Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International