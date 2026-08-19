The Morton Arboretum announces Tree Dimensions, a new immersive art exhibition opening May 22

—Five large-scale sculptures invite visitors to step inside, explore and experience trees in unique ways—

LISLE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors at The Morton Arboretum can step inside a tree sculpture, climb on roots and discover the hidden systems that sustain forests when Tree Dimensions, the Arboretum's new and interactive outdoor art exhibition, opens May 22, 2027. Ranging from 11 to 20 feet tall, the exhibition will feature five large-scale sculptures that create colorful, immersive spaces for exploration, play and reflection.

Created exclusively for the Arboretum by Chilean visual artist Rommy González and produced by art agency Millecent, the five Tree Dimensions sculptures are inspired by the distinct elements of a tree—its flowers and fruit, leaves, branches, trunk and roots. Combining vibrant colors, architectural forms and hands-on, playground-like elements, the works create immersive environments that encourage curiosity, exploration, play and contemplation. Designed in collaboration with Chilean architect José Francisco Calbacho, the sculptures translate the intricate structures of trees into interactive spaces that invite visitors to move through, engage with and experience them from different perspectives.

"Every tree is made up of remarkable systems working together to support life, yet many of those processes remain invisible to us," said Amy Scott, the Arboretum's head of exhibitions. "Tree Dimensions invites visitors to engage with those hidden connections in an entirely new way. Whether you're walking through a sculpture, watching sunlight filter through colorful forms or seeing children explore giant roots, we hope people leave with a deeper appreciation for the complexity and wonder of trees."

Inspired by the diversity of shapes, textures and colors found throughout trees—from bark covered in moss and lichens to changing oak leaves and intricate root systems—the sculptures offer a range of experiences while revealing how trees support biodiversity, benefit communities and enhance the world around us.

Four sculptures will be situated along the Arboretum's Conifer Walk, a paved, ADA-accessible path near the Visitor Center that winds through a diverse collection of cone-bearing trees and shrubs from around the world. The fifth sculpture will stand on a hill visible from Interstate 88, creating a striking landmark across the Arboretum's landscape. It can be viewed from nearby areas and reached via an inclined, chipped hiking trail.

For González, Tree Dimensions grew from a fascination with the intricate structures and relationships that make trees essential to the environment. "When we look at a tree, we often see only its surface," González said. "I've always been fascinated by the hidden worlds within nature, and I wanted to create spaces that reveal the beauty, complexity and connections that make trees so remarkable. By showing different angles of trees, my goal is to help promote a greater understanding of the ways every branch, leaf, trunk and root contributes to sustaining healthy ecosystems."

Born in Santiago, Chile, González is a Berlin-based visual artist whose practice draws inspiration from botany, geology, microbiology and fungi. Her colorful murals, installations and public artworks have been exhibited across Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia.

Tree Dimensions is produced in collaboration with Millecent, an international art production agency founded in 2019 by Priscila Dantas and Thomas Deveaux. Based between Paris and Melbourne, Millecent leads production and project management for the exhibition, overseeing the project from concept development through fabrication and installation. For the creation and design of the works, González collaborated with Madrid-based Chilean architect José Francisco Calbacho on the main body of the exhibition, and with Chilean architect Javiera Varas Schumacher on one of the sculptures.

Installation of Tree Dimensions will begin in spring 2027. The exhibition will be included with Arboretum general admission and remain on view through March 2029.

As the Champion of Trees, the Arboretum's mission is to inspire learning, foster enjoyment and encourage action toward a greener, healthier, more beautiful world where people and trees thrive together.

More information about Tree Dimensions and the artist is available at mortonarb.org.

About The Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum is an internationally recognized tree-focused botanical garden and research center near Chicago in Lisle, Illinois. Its 1,700 acres include specialty tree and plant collections, nine miles of roads and 16 miles of hiking trails, a central Grand Garden, Children's Garden, educational programs and a Visitor Center. Information about exhibitions, events and admission is available at mortonarb.org.

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Nicole Bruce

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SOURCE Morton Arboretum