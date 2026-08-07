The National Police Association Endorses the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren Almendarez was a Harris County (Texas) off-duty sheriff's deputy who was slain as he attempted to stop three suspects from stealing the catalytic converter from his truck. Rep. Brandon Gill (TX-26) has introduced a federal bill named in his honor that is designed to fight catalytic converter theft. The bill is co-led by Congressman Lou Correa (CA-46).

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Catalytic converters contain precious metals, which make them a high-value, black-market commodity for thieves and criminal networks. These crimes cause economic hardship for victims, strain limited law enforcement resources, and lead to violence and loss of life.

The Deputy Darren Almendarez Act (H.R. 9904), a bipartisan bill endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was referred to the House Judiciary Committee; text for the bill is here. It builds upon a Texas state law enacted in 2023, also named after Deputy Almendarez.

This bill makes it a federal felony to knowingly traffic, purchase, or possess a catalytic converter that has been unlawfully removed from a vehicle when it affects interstate commerce. The proposed penalty for the first offense is a fine of not more than $100,000, imprisonment of not more than five years, or both. Subsequent offenses carry stricter penalties. Exclusions are made for vehicle owners who remove converters from their own vehicles, those who operate licensed recycling centers, and for other legitimate activities.

"Laws addressing catalytic converter theft vary by state, with fewer than 10 states treating it as a specific, standalone felony. This often renders local law enforcement agencies unable to target these crimes when stolen parts are transported across state lines," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Deputy Darren Almendarez Act creates a federal standard that will support multi-jurisdictional efforts and allow local law enforcement to effectively shut down this illicit activity when interstate commerce is impacted," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Reps. Gill and Correa for introducing the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act, a bipartisan bill designed to protect consumers and prevent the violence associated with catalytic converter theft. Given that these crimes have become a major public safety hazard, we encourage Congress to pass this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

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SOURCE The National Police Association