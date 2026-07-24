The National Police Association Endorses the STOP Scams Against Seniors Act

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While Americans of all ages are impacted by scams, seniors suffer higher financial losses. In 2025 alone, older adults reported more than $3 billion dollars in losses to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). Due to underreporting, this number is likely higher.

As these crimes continue to grow at a rapid pace, clearance rates remain low. Investigating scams tends to be labor-intensive, and local law enforcement agencies often don't have the resources and staffing required.

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The Strengthening Task Forces to Oppose Predatory Scams Against Seniors (S. 4821 / H.R. 6426) is a federal bill designed to allow local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to combine their resources for the purpose of fighting these crimes. This bill, also referred to as the STOP Scams Against Seniors Act, is endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA). It was introduced by Sen. Ashley Moody (FL) in the Senate and Rep. Gabe Amo (RI-01) in the House, and has been referred to the Judiciary Committee; text for the Senate bill is here, and the House bill is here.

The STOP Scams Against Seniors Act is a bipartisan bill that authorizes use of Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program funds to establish elder justice task forces. Potential partners are prosecutors, adult protective services, local and state law enforcement agencies, and federal agencies including the FTC, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Justice. The bill includes provisions for victim support services.

"Every senior deserves protection from having their life savings swindled. This can only happen if law enforcement agencies are provided with adequate tools and resources to prevent and investigate these heinous crimes. Currently, most agencies just don't have the bandwidth," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The Stop Scams Against Seniors Act will equip police agencies with the necessary resources to establish teams dedicated to fighting these crimes," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Sen. Moody, Rep. Amo, and bill co-sponsors for working together to protect our nation's seniors by introducing the STOP Scams Against Seniors Act. Given the high stakes and rapid growth of these crimes, we ask Congress to prioritize this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

3024691765

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Police Association