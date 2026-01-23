The National Police Association Endorses the No Bounties on Badges Act

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The attacks, harassment, and threats being leveled at law enforcement officers have become more brazen and ruthless. The Department of Homeland Security recently received intelligence that criminal cartels, in association with domestic extremist groups, are offering targeted bounties to assassinate officers and agents. In a nation based on laws and in which police officers are stewards of the Constitution, this behavior should never be tolerated. Thankfully, federal lawmakers have introduced the No Bounties on Badges Act (S. 3453 / H.R. 7114) to combat these heinous acts. This bill authorizes the U.S. Attorney General to establish rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone who offers a bounty to kill, harm, or intimidate a police officer.

The No Bounties on Badges Act, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), was introduced by Sen. Rick Scott (FL) in the U.S. Senate and Rep. Tim Moore (NC-14) in the House. It has been referred to the Senate and House Judiciary Committees. The text for the Senate bill is here; the text for the House bill, once available, will be here.

Under current federal law, the government may offer financial rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of suspected criminal offenders. The No Bounties on Badges Act amends the U.S. Code to allow the Attorney General to offer specific rewards in cases where a bounty has been placed on an officer of the law.

"That bounties are being placed on the lives of police officers demonstrates that yet another perverse line has been crossed. The government should be provided with every possible tool to protect these men and women from becoming targets," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "The No Bounties on Badges Act will go a long way in saving officers' lives and bringing would-be assassins to full justice. It will also send a resounding message that violence perpetrated on police officers will not be tolerated," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA is grateful to Sen. Scott and Rep. Moore for introducing the No Bounties on Badges Act. We ask members of Congress to protect our nation's officers by supporting this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

