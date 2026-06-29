THE NEW HARLEM RENAISSANCE DISTRICT GROUP TO LAUNCH SOCIO-ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT INITIATIVES AND DEVELOPMENT CONFERENCE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MUNICIPAL DATA & POWER (MDP)

HRG Drops Landmark Initiative to Advance Community Ownership, Economic Development, Green Energy, Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure and Thousands of Good-Paying Jobs Across New York State

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Data & Power (MDP), in partnership with The New Harlem Renaissance Group (HRG), today announced its support for the newly established Harlem Renaissance District initiatives and plans to convene the inaugural Harlem Renaissance District Socio-Economic Empowerment, Ownership and Development Conference.

The New Harlem Renaissance District was established through the leadership of State Senator Cordell Cleare and signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. The HRG and this historic Conference is intended to serve as a catalyst for transformative initiatives that will bring together community leaders, elected officials, investors, entrepreneurs, developers, educators, cultural institutions, workforce organizations and technology innovators to develop a shared vision and actionable strategies for Harlem's next century of growth, economic empowerment, community ownership and prosperity including arts & cultural preservation.

The event will also highlight Municipal Data & Power's proposed New York State Data & Power Sovereignty Initiative and a planned New York Green Energy Bond Framework, aimed at strengthening energy security and redundancy, supporting artificial intelligence infrastructure, modernizing public infrastructure, expanding economic development programs and creating thousands of high-quality jobs throughout New York State.

Organizers describe the conference as a modern continuation of the original Harlem Renaissance movement—one focused not only on culture and artistic achievement, but also on ownership, capital formation, technology innovation, affordable housing, entrepreneurship and generational wealth creation.

"The original Harlem Renaissance changed the world culturally," said Sir J.T. Thompson, Founder of The New Harlem Renaissance Group and its initiatives, Chairman of Municipal Data & Power, and Board Member of The Harlem Arts Alliance. "The New Harlem Renaissance District seeks to build upon that extraordinary legacy by creating a model where culture drives capital, capital creates ownership, and ownership generates long-term prosperity for Harlem residents, businesses and future generations."

The organization will establish a Community Advisory Board and partner with local residents, business leaders, arts organizations, educational institutions and capital market participants to ensure that development remains inclusive, equitable and community-driven.

Conference Focus Areas

The conference agenda will include presentations, workshops, panel discussions and strategic planning sessions centered around the following key sectors:

Affordable Housing Development and Community Ownership Models

Commercial and Mixed-Use Real Estate Development

Small Business Capital Access and Entrepreneurship Programs

Workforce Development and Career Pathways

Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Ecosystems

Arts, Entertainment and Creative Economy Development

Cultural Tourism and Heritage Preservation

Education and Youth Advancement Programs

Health and Community Wellness Initiatives

Infrastructure Modernization and Public Investment Strategies

Energy Development and Sustainability Programs

Community Wealth Building and Generational Ownership Models

A major focus of the conference will be the introduction of the proposed Harlem Renaissance District Capital Initiatives Program, a comprehensive framework intended to attract public, private and philanthropic investment into strategic projects that strengthen Harlem's economic foundation while preserving its unique cultural identity.

Conference organizers will also unveil several signature initiatives envisioned under the Harlem Renaissance District platform, including The Harlem Walk of Fame™ on historic 125th Street, Technology-enabled cultural tourism and digital experiences, Entrepreneurial incubators and innovation centers, Job creation and workforce development programs, and Community ownership and wealth-building initiatives

These efforts will be further galvanized through the annual Harlem Renaissance Legacy Awards, Harlem Walk of Fame Inductions, and the publication of an annual State of the Harlem Renaissance District Report measuring progress and impact.

The conference will also explore how Harlem can actively participate in New York State's emerging artificial intelligence, energy and digital infrastructure economy through alignment with MDP's proposed Data & Power Sovereignty Initiative. Under the proposal, future statewide economic development investments could support projects integrating technology, workforce development, entrepreneurship, housing and community revitalization throughout Harlem and neighboring communities.

According to Municipal Data & Power leadership, the proposed New York Green Energy Bond Initiative represents one of the most ambitious economic development frameworks ever contemplated for New York State. The initiative includes proposed investments in State partnered and revenue sharing on advanced data centers, resilient micro-power grids, energy infrastructure, workforce development and housing, and community funding initiatives statewide funding by MDP Green Energy Bond.

MDP leadership believes these investments could position New York as a national leader in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy and digital infrastructure while creating substantial employment opportunities and strengthening long-term economic competitiveness.

"The future economy will be driven by ownership of data, power, technology and infrastructure," said Henry Whitlow, Chief Executive Officer of Municipal Data & Power. "Our goal is to ensure communities like Harlem are active participants and beneficiaries in that future rather than observers. The Harlem Renaissance District represents an opportunity to align culture, innovation and investment into a model that creates measurable economic empowerment and generational opportunity."

The conference will also provide opportunities for investors, foundations, corporations, educational institutions and government agencies to explore partnership opportunities supporting Harlem Renaissance District initiatives and related statewide development efforts.

In addition, organizers will introduce the Harlem Renaissance District Foundation, a community-focused entity dedicated to supporting cultural preservation, educational advancement, affordable housing initiatives, entrepreneurship programs and long-term community stewardship. Working alongside The New Harlem Renaissance Group, the Foundation will help ensure that economic growth remains aligned with community priorities and principles of inclusive development.

Organizers expect attendance from elected officials, economic development agencies, financial institutions, community organizations, cultural leaders, developers, investors, entrepreneurs, educational institutions, labor organizations and technology companies interested in participating in Harlem's next chapter of growth and opportunity.

More information will be released in the coming weeks regarding conference dates, participation, sponsorships, and partnerships.

SOURCE Municipal Data & Power