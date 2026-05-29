MUNICIPAL DATA & POWER (MDP) LAUNCHES NATIONAL RFP FOR INAUGURAL PLANNED $4 BILLION 'HARVEST GRID DATA & POWER SITE' WITH NEW MDP FACTORY TO PARTNER WITH U.S. CITIES, COUNTIES AND STATES ON ENERGY, MANUFACTURING AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM

MDP Opens Competitive Municipal Selection Process for Landmark Infrastructure Project Featuring Micro-Power Grid, Carbon Products Manufacturing Facility, Micro Data Center, Workforce Housing and Community Development Fund

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Municipal Data & Power (MDP), a U.S.-based infrastructure, energy and real estate development consortium, today announced the launch of a national Request for Proposals (RFP) inviting cities, counties and states across America to compete for the opportunity to host MDP's inaugural planned $4 billion "Harvest Grid & Power Site" infrastructure development.

The Harvest Grid & Power Site initiative is designed as a next-generation public-private development platform integrating resilient energy infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, workforce development and community-centered economic growth.

The inaugural Harvest project is projected to generate approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs through construction, manufacturing operations, technology services, logistics, engineering and long-term facility management.

Through the national RFP process, MDP seeks to identify municipal and regional partners prepared to collaborate on a transformational economic development initiative designed to strengthen domestic manufacturing, improve energy resiliency and expand workforce opportunity.

The planned Harvest platform combines several strategic infrastructure components into a single integrated development model, including:

20MW resilient micro-power grid and distributed energy system

Carbon products and advanced manufacturing factory

Micro data center and digital infrastructure platform

Workforce housing and supporting infrastructure package

Transportation and utility improvements

Workforce education and training partnerships

Community Economic Development Fund supporting local reinvestment and small business growth

According to MDP leadership, the initiative reflects a growing national need to reconnect industrial development, energy generation and workforce expansion into unified infrastructure strategies capable of supporting long-term regional competitiveness.

"Municipalities throughout America are searching for sustainable economic development models that create jobs, modernize infrastructure and generate lasting value beyond traditional incentive packages," said J.T. Thompson, President and Chairman of Municipal Data & Power. "The Harvest Grid & Power Site was designed to help communities participate directly in the next era of industrial growth while strengthening local infrastructure and economic resiliency."

MDP officials stated that the Harvest initiative arrives during a period of increased national focus on domestic manufacturing, supply-chain security and energy independence.

The carbon products and advanced manufacturing facility is expected to support expanding industrial and infrastructure markets while contributing to national reshoring efforts and reducing reliance on overseas production capacity.

The project's 20MW micro-power grid architecture is intended to provide reliable, distributed energy capacity capable of supporting manufacturing operations, digital infrastructure and future economic expansion without increasing pressure on residential utility systems.

MDP's municipal partnership model differs from traditional industrial recruitment strategies that rely primarily on tax incentives or one-time economic packages. Instead, the company proposes a collaborative public-private framework designed to create long-term economic participation and recurring development activity.

The Harvest platform also includes a Community Economic Development Fund intended to support neighborhood revitalization, local entrepreneurship, workforce initiatives, education partnerships and targeted community infrastructure priorities within host jurisdictions.

Municipalities responding to the national RFP will be evaluated through a comprehensive site-selection and partnership review process.

Key selection criteria include:

Industrial or redevelopment site readiness

Transportation and freight accessibility

Existing utility and infrastructure capacity

Workforce availability and labor development partnerships

Housing and community growth potential

Permitting and regulatory readiness

Local and regional economic development alignment

Public-private partnership commitment and long-term vision

MDP stated that it seeks communities prepared to position themselves as long-term infrastructure and manufacturing hubs capable of supporting future expansion and regional supply-chain ecosystems. Economic impact associated with the Harvest model is expected to extend well beyond the initial development cycle. Projected long-term benefits include expanded local tax bases, supplier procurement opportunities, increased commercial activity, workforce training investments and growth among small and mid-sized businesses supporting facility operations and construction.

The inaugural Harvest Grid & Power Site is intended to serve as the first deployment within a broader national pipeline of future MDP Harvest developments anticipated across multiple U.S. regions. The company believes the model can become a replicable framework for municipalities seeking large-scale infrastructure investment tied to employment growth, energy resilience and advanced manufacturing expansion.

"Our goal is to create infrastructure that delivers measurable public benefit while supporting America's long-term economic and energy priorities," said Dr. Henry Whitlow, CEO and Co-Founder of the Harvest Grid. "We believe communities should have the opportunity to participate in infrastructure ownership, workforce development and the economic value created through next-generation industrial investment."

MDP is now inviting cities, counties, states, economic development authorities, planning agencies, engineering firms and strategic infrastructure partners to participate in the Harvest Grid & Power Site RFP process. Additional information regarding submission timelines and municipal engagement procedures will be released during the upcoming national outreach phase. For partnership initiative information contact [email protected].

About Municipal Data & Power (MDP)

Municipal Data & Power (MDP) develops large-scale energy, manufacturing and digital infrastructure platforms including distributed micro-power grids, advanced industrial facilities and community-centered economic development projects designed to strengthen energy resiliency, support economic growth and create long-term value for municipalities and regional economies.

SOURCE Municipal Data & Power