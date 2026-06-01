THE NEWEST "LOVE ISLAND" SLOT HAS ENTERED THE VILLA ON FANDUEL CASINO WITH ARIANA MADIX AS LEAD AMBASSADOR

FanDuel Casino's June Generosity Campaign Will Include Grand Prize Trip of a Luxury Island Getaway

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America, today announced the latest game in their exclusive partnership with ITV Studios and the Love Island franchise. Love Island: Unlocked, a brand-new bespoke slot built exclusively for FanDuel Casino by White Hat Gaming, has officially entered The Villa, marking the second installment in the multi-game collaboration series.

FanDuel Love Island Unlocked

Love Island: Unlocked brings the drama of The Villa straight to the reels with an all-new Select-A-Character mode, a first-of-its-kind feature in FanDuel slot games that lets players step into the shoes of their favorite Islander. Randomly triggered modifiers inspired by iconic moments from the series keep every spin unpredictable, including "Bombshell in The Villa," which adds bonus symbols to the reels and "Dumping Night," which refreshes the reels for maximum win potential. Love Island: Unlocked is available to players in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, West Virginia, Michigan, and Ontario.

"As America's #1 iGaming operator, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to bring fresh entertainment experiences to our customers while reaching new audiences," said Daniele Phillips, Senior Vice President of Marketing at FanDuel Casino. "Love Island is known for having an incredibly passionate and engaged fanbase and with this latest launch, we're continuing to bring the spirit and thrill of the franchise to players in new ways, exclusively on FanDuel Casino."

"Love Island has become a defining part of summer entertainment, so launching Love Island: Unlocked alongside the premiere of the new season feels like the perfect fit," said Ariana Madix, Host of Love Island USA. "It's incredible to see so many iconic moments and fan-favorite elements from The Villa woven into the game in a way that creates an immersive experience that truly captures the energy, excitement and fun viewers love about the series."

Love Island: Unlocked arrives just in time for the summer seasons of Love Island launching in the coming weeks. FanDuel Casino customers can spin for a chance to couple up with big wins all while watching to see who will couple up together on the big screen.

"This new slot game is feature rich and a great gaming experience for fans of Love Island to enjoy," said Steve Watling, SVP Gaming at Zoo 55, ITV Studios. "White Hat have bought their A-game for the second product launch of FanDuel's stellar roadmap and we are so excited to see FanDuel working with Ariana" added Lex Scott, VP Gaming at Zoo 55, ITV Studios."

Throughout June, FanDuel Casino will offer customers even more thrilling moments with free reward box drops and access to a $500,000 prize pool, including a luxury trip for two to Fiji as part of the Ultimate Island Giveaway sweepstakes.

FanDuel Casino and Love Island will continue building on their exclusive partnership. As this summer heats up both on and off the screen, FanDuel Casino customers and Love Island fans alike can expect even more exciting moments and exclusive surprises throughout the season.

About FanDuel

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including, America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering, FanDuel Racing, its new prediction markets platform FanDuel Predicts, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 13 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia.

FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

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