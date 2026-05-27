FANDUEL TV ASSEMBLES THREE LEGENDARY US MEN'S SOCCER HEAD COACHES FOR WORLD CUP SHOW

"Coaches Corner" Brings Together Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley, Three US Men's Soccer Head Coaches Who Shaped American Soccer, for a 10-Episode Series Premiering June 1

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel, North America's premier online gaming company, today announced Coaches Corner, a 10-episode original series premiering June 1 that unites the three head coaches of the United States Men's Soccer for the first time. Gregg Berhalter, Bruce Arena and Bob Bradley join veteran broadcaster Rob Stone for unfiltered match analysis, tactical breakdowns and insider storytelling throughout the upcoming World Cup.

FanDuel TV - Coaches' Corner

Together, Berhalter, Arena and Bradley led the US men's soccer teams for more than two decades, collectively coaching the program through four World Cups and shaping every era of modern American soccer. Bruce Arena, the winningest coach in United States soccer history, guided the team to the 2002 World Cup Quarterfinals across two separate stints with the program. Bob Bradley won the group stage at the 2010 World Cup, logging 43 wins during his tenure as head coach from 2006 to 2011. Gregg Berhalter led the U.S. to the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and brings to the show the rare perspective of someone who both played for and coached the national team, having appeared in the 2002 and 2006 World Cups as a player.

"The World Cup is a global conversation, and FanDuel will be at the center of it, whether on the app, on the screen, and everywhere fans are engaging," Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of FanDuel TV Michael Shiffman said. "Coaches Corner gives our customers the expert analysis and insider perspective they're looking for when they engage with FanDuel."

FanDuel TV's Coaches Corner brings together the most accomplished voices in U.S. Soccer history for an inside look. As the United States co-hosts the World Cup for the first time in 32 years, Coaches Corner delivers the conversation fans cannot get anywhere else: legendary coaches, battle-tested perspectives and the kind of honest debate that only comes from people who have lived the pressure.

Hosted by Rob Stone, America's foremost soccer broadcaster and the longtime voice of FOX Sports' World Cup coverage, Coaches Corner is a coaching room conversation made public. Berhalter, Arena and Bradley will break down every United States Men's Soccer match with the tactical depth, strategic insight and candid opinions that come from decades at the highest level. The coaches will offer starting 11 predictions, game plan breakdowns and assessments of upcoming matchups.

"What you get from Bruce, Bob and Gregg is the kind of candor and depth that only comes from people who have been in those shoes," Stone said. "Coaching the national team at a World Cup is a singular experience, and hearing all three of them reflect on it together is something special for any soccer fan."

The full 10-episode schedule is as follows:

June 1 — World Cup Preview Show June 6 — United States Men's Soccer Preview June 13 — Post USA vs. Paraguay match recap June 19 — Post USA vs. Australia match recap June 26 — Post USA vs. Turkey match recap plus Round of 32 preview June 30 — Round of 32 mid-round show July 8 — Quarterfinals preview July 13 — Semifinals preview July 17 — World Cup Final preview July 20 — World Cup recap and the future of the United States Men's Soccer

Full episodes will be available across Tubi, FanDuel's YouTube channel, FanDuel TV Extra (FanDuel's free ad-supported streaming channel), FanDuel Sports Network, MSG Network and Spectrum LA.

About FanDuel

FanDuel is the premier mobile gaming company in the United States. FanDuel consists of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including America's #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry's unquestioned leader in horse racing and advance-deposit wagering FanDuel Racing, its new prediction markets platform FanDuel Predicts, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Jersey City, as well as in Canada, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Australia. FanDuel is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator, traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FLUT).

About FanDuel TV

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, FanDuel TV+, its direct-to-consumer OTT platform, and FanDuel Sports Network. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary programming, including award-winning horse racing coverage, international basketball, soccer, PDC Darts, and original shows including Up and Adams hosted by Kay Adams and Run it Back co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams and DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

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