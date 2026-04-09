The next frontier of AI: scaling human wisdom. Marga.ai is turning the world's greatest minds into AI

Happiness pioneer Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar joins the startup building a new asset class: scalable human wisdom

MIAMI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marga.ai, the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom, announced that Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar, A personal, intelligent, and empathetic mentor - guiding you through the real moments of life, not just the moments of inspiration, has joined its growing collective of Digital Masters. Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar selected Marga.ai as his official AI platform to reach everyone and make the science of happiness truly accessible.

The Happiness Studies Academy

At Harvard University, Dr. Ben-Shahar taught two of the most popular courses in the institution's history, impacting tens of thousands of students and moving the study of happiness into the center of academic and public discourse.

Building on this legacy, he co-founded the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA), a premier international institution dedicated to the study of resilience and well-being.

A New Category

Marga operates across two distinct worlds, each with its own customer, value logic, and emotional driver, but unified by one core thesis:

Human wisdom is the most valuable, least scalable asset on earth.

The World of Living Masters

This is where Marga partners exclusively with the world's most trusted masters - leaders, thinkers, teachers, and experts, to capture and scale their wisdom with absolute fidelity.

Each master's voice, methodology, and judgment are transformed into a legally exclusive, master-verified AI mentor that can guide millions simultaneously, without hallucinations, drift, or loss of integrity. The result is an authentic, human, and continuously accessible experience, available 24/7 in nearly 70 languages.

The World of Legacy

This is where human wisdom transcends time.

Marga enables individuals, families, and leaders to preserve not just knowledge, but judgment, values, and presence using memory and imagination, and creating a living digital legacy that can guide future generations.

"Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar has spent his life bringing the science of happiness to tens of millions of people," said Mark Gazit, CEO and Co-Founder of Marga.ai. "At Marga, our mission is to ensure that the wisdom of the world's most trusted thinkers does not remain limited by time, geography, or scale. By creating Dr. Ben-Shahar AI Version, we are making his insights accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any moment. This is the future of AI - not replacing human wisdom but scaling it."

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar added:

"By embracing this AI platform, I am building a bridge between the 'Ivory Tower' and 'Main Street,' allowing me to be available to you 24/7 with constant support and guidance. Together, we can help people flourish and make the world a better place. This digital presence is built upon the foundation of my entire life's work -incorporating insights from my books, countless lectures, and webinars, alongside decades of academic research. My vision is to use this technology as a powerful resource for growth, amplifying our ability to share both rigorous science and our most vulnerable moments. Together, we can help people flourish and make the world a better place."

About Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar earned his PhD in Organizational Behavior from Harvard University. He is a celebrated lecturer and an international bestselling author.

He is one of the world's leading pioneers in Positive Psychology and Happiness Studies, and he is the co-founder of the Happiness Studies Academy (HSA).

His professional journey began with a profound personal quest for meaning, balance, and flourishing. Despite early success, he felt a sense of emptiness and dissatisfaction. This pivotal realization led him to Harvard University, where he studied Philosophy and Psychology, developing a lifelong commitment to the science of happiness, resilience, and personal growth.

Dr. Ben-Shahar specializes in positive psychology, happiness studies, well-being, resilience building, conscious leadership, personal growth, and education. His work integrates academic research, practical tools, and insights from psychology, education, and management to help individuals, organizations, and educational systems flourish.

For more information, visit:

https://www.talbenshahar.com/

https://www.happinessstudies.academy/

About Marga.ai

Marga AI is the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom.

While most AI companies generate intelligence, Marga preserves judgment. We partner exclusively with the world's most trusted thinkers, leaders, and teachers to replicate their voice, methodology, and decision-making with complete fidelity and zero hallucinations.

Each Marga AI mentor is built from proprietary IP, verified by the master themselves, and legally exclusive to our platform. The result is a new asset class: living, scalable human wisdom that can be accessed globally across consumer, enterprise, and legacy use cases.

Marga is not an LLM wrapper, a digital twin, or a chatbot. It is infrastructure built for high-trust domains, leadership, mental health, education, and long-term decision-making, where accuracy, ethics, and authenticity are non-negotiable.

As AI accelerates, human wisdom becomes the scarcest resource. Marga is capturing it, before it's diluted, lost, or hallucinated away.

For more information, visit: https://mrga.ai/

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SOURCE Marga.ai