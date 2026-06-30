From Building Businesses to Scaling Wisdom: Eric Rozenberg Partners with Marga.ai

Entrepreneur, Investor, Author and Business Coach Brings More Than Two Decades of Business Growth Expertise to Marga's AI-Powered Human Wisdom Platform

MIAMI and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marga.ai, the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom through AI, today announced that Eric Rozenberg, internationally recognized entrepreneur, investor, and business mentor, has joined its growing collective of Digital Masters.

With more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and successfully exiting businesses, Rozenberg has become one of the most respected voices in the global Meetings & Events industry. Through his coaching platform, Event Business Formula, he has helped hundreds of business owners transform their companies from owner-dependent operations into scalable, profitable, and transferable businesses.

By joining Marga.ai, Rozenberg's methodologies, frameworks, and decades of practical experience will be available through an AI-powered mentor that can guide entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide, anytime, from anywhere.

Throughout his career, Rozenberg has produced events in more than 50 countries for Fortune 500 organizations and built multiple successful companies. His expertise focuses on helping entrepreneurs and professionals in the meetings and events industry overcome common growth barriers, improve profitability, create predictable revenue streams, build stronger teams, and ultimately create businesses that can thrive independently of their founders.

"Most business owners don't suffer from a lack of information; they suffer from a lack of access," said Eric Rozenberg. "Over the years, I've seen countless entrepreneurs struggle because they don't have a trusted advisor to challenge their thinking and help them navigate difficult decisions. Marga.ai allows me to make decades of experience available to entrepreneurs and professionals in the meetings and events industry, whenever they need it, helping them build companies that are profitable, sustainable, and less dependent on them."

Rozenberg's AI mentor is designed specifically for entrepreneurs and professionals in the meetings and events industry, particularly those navigating growth challenges, leadership transitions, delegation, profitability, and long-term business strategy. Users will gain access to his proven Event Business Formula methodology, which focuses on three core pillars: strong foundations, customer-centric growth, and disciplined execution.

"Eric Rozenberg embodies exactly the kind of wisdom Marga.ai was built to preserve and scale," said Mark Gazit, Founder and CEO of Marga.ai. "His experience has been earned through real-world entrepreneurship, business growth, and successful exits. Not theory. Through Marga, entrepreneurs around the world can now access Eric's strategic thinking, practical frameworks, and unique ability to help business owners stop being the bottleneck in their own companies."

His addition further expands Marga.ai's growing network of world-renowned experts, thought leaders, and industry pioneers whose knowledge and methodologies are being transformed into living AI mentors capable of delivering personalized guidance at scale.

About Eric Rozenberg:

With more than two decades of experience building, scaling, and successfully exiting businesses, Rozenberg has become one of the most respected voices in the global Meetings & Events industry. Through his coaching platform, Event Business Formula, he has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs and professionals in meetings and events industry transform their companies from owner-dependent operations into scalable, profitable, and transferable businesses.

Rozenberg is also the author of Meeting at C-Level and Before It's Too Late, and host of The Business of Meetings podcast, where he shares insights from entrepreneurs, executives, and industry leaders from around the world.

For more Information:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericrozenberg/

https://www.instagram.com/ericrozenberg/

www.eventbusinessformula.com

www.youtube.com/@eventbusinessformula

About Marga.ai

Marga AI is the world's first platform for capturing, protecting, and scaling authentic human wisdom.

While most AI companies generate intelligence, Marga preserves judgment. We partner exclusively with the world's most trusted thinkers, leaders, and teachers to replicate their voice, methodology, and decision-making with complete fidelity and zero hallucinations.

Each Marga AI mentor is built from proprietary IP, verified by the master themselves, and legally exclusive to our platform. The result is a new asset class: living, scalable human wisdom that can be accessed globally across consumer, enterprise, and legacy use cases.

Marga is not an LLM wrapper, a digital twin, or a chatbot. It is infrastructure built for high-trust domains, leadership, mental health, education, and long-term decision-making, where accuracy, ethics, and authenticity are non-negotiable.

As AI accelerates, human wisdom becomes the scarcest resource. Marga is capturing it, before it's diluted, lost, or hallucinated away.

For more information, visit: www.mrga.ai

https://www.linkedin.com/company/margaai/posts/?feedView=all

Media Contact

Iris Weinstein

CEO, Kav Yashir Content House

[email protected];

Mobile: +972-54-4363334

Paula Lima

Head of Marketing

Event Business Formula

+52 844 292 11 86

SOURCE Marga.ai