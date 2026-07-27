The Next-Gen Icon: YSL Beauty Inaugurates Alisha Boe as the New Global Face of BLACK OPIUM

NEW YORK, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of crowning the stars who shape youth culture, YSL Beauty proudly inaugurates actor Alisha Boe as the new Global Ambassador for BLACK OPIUM.

YSL Beauty is defined by modern audacity, partnering with the most magnetic rising stars and further catapulting them into the cultural zeitgeist. In Alisha Boe, YSL Beauty has found the ultimate expression of today's cool: effortlessly radiant, fiercely authentic, and possessing an alluring charm that makes her the girl everyone wants to be around.

YSL Beauty Inaugurates Alisha Boe as the New Global Face of BLACK OPIUM

Capturing the screen across prestige film and television, ranging from Apple TV+'s critically acclaimed The Buccaneers to Netflix's groundbreaking series 13 Reasons Why, Alisha brings a fearless, unfiltered truth to everything she touches. Daring yet deeply relatable, she represents a new era of Hollywood built on real connection, magnetic individuality, and unapologetic self-expression.

"BLACK OPIUM is pure adrenaline – that raw, electric energy of a night out. It doesn't play it safe, and that's exactly why I love it. I'm so excited to be the new Global Ambassador because this fragrance is really an invitation to embrace your most unapologetic self, turn up the music, and bring everyone along for the ride." – Alisha Boe

ALISHA BOE x BLACK OPIUM PINK GLAZE: THE NEXT GEN Z OBSESSION

With Alisha at the helm, YSL Beauty opens a thrilling new chapter for its flagship fragrance with the launch of BLACK OPIUM PINK GLAZE.

An icon since 2014, the legendary fragrance is reimagined for a generation that experiences everything deeper. From a life lived out-loud to unbreakable bonds with friends, it is designed for those who see connection as the greatest expression of luxury. BLACK OPIUM PINK GLAZE delivers the ultimate sensory tension, mixing the dark, captivating warmth of classic rich coffee bean with a vibrant, hyper-juicy strawberry accord.

Together, YSL Beauty and Alisha Boe are setting the new gold standard for Gen Z beauty: bold, communal, and undeniably magnetic.

ABOUT YSL BEAUTY

In the tension between timeless legacy and modern audacity, YSL Beauty creates daring beauty that dresses change. Boldness and singularity. Manifested through clashes of color, light, style, and the liberation from convention. The defiance of the norm. Authenticity, the foundation driving the brand to create icons in makeup, fragrance and skincare, born from the heritage of M. Saint Laurent who shaped the cultural zeitgeist for generations. YSL Beauty creates unapologetic beauty that frees and moves the lines, in the here and now. Young, edgy, luxury.

www.yslbeautyus.com

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SOURCE YSL Beauty