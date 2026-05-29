THE NEW COMPLEXION OBSESSION: YSL BEAUTY UNVEILS THE YSL SKIN AFFAIR SOFT GLOW CUSHION FOUNDATION

FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR SKIN AT FIRST TAP

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A NEW global icon is making its debut: the YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation. Known for its iconic cushion foundations across Asia, YSL Beauty introduces its latest innovation, leveraging advanced Korean cushion technology. A tribute to the beauty of soft glowing skin, 31 high-performance shades deliver a couture masterclass in complexion. Experience the luxurious harmony of buildable medium coverage and an effortless breathable finish.

Your all-day soft glow starts here.

Dua Lipa YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation

INTRODUCING COUTURE DESIGN, BREAKTHROUGH FORMULA

YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation sparks a love affair with your skin from the very first tap. With its advanced Korean cushion technology, this serum-infused formula delivers buildable, medium coverage with a lightweight, breathable feel. Formulated with amino acid coated pigments, it melts into skin for a seamless, soft glow finish that lasts all day.

Formulated with squalane & polyglutamic acid, this Soft Glow Cushion Foundation gives skin 24H hydration & helps visibly minimize the look of pores.

Housed in a sleek case, the liquid foundation is held within a cushioning sponge that dispenses a precise amount of product that can be 'tapped' onto skin with the built-in blender sponge for a seamless application.

More than makeup, YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion is an it-couture accessory: your essential liquid foundation, chic with a playful edge in a quilted pack and an elevated pearly pink finish topped with an oversized Cassandre logo.

To embody the "on-the-go" spirit, the YSL Skin Affair cushion is accompanied by its dedicated accessory: an ultra-trendy, pearly-pink silicone case. Featuring a golden metal keychain, it is set to capture everyone's attention, as the coolest kids will be seen attaching their cushion foundation to a belt or bag, turning the charm trend into a true YSL Beauty street statement. This exclusive item will be available as a gift-with-purchase (GWP) in select retailer doors.

TAP INTO THE GLOW

Designed for effortless beauty on the go, this next-generation cushion foundation delivers a soft glow anytime, anywhere. Simply tap the built-in blender gently into the cushion, then use the inside of the air-tight lid as a personal makeup artist's palette to sweep away excess and customize your ideal coverage. Press and tap onto the skin to effortlessly build your look with this lightweight, medium coverage foundation. Finally, flip to the custom pointed tip for ultimate precision, allowing you to seamlessly target delicate areas around the eyes and nose for a perfectly blended, professional result on the go.

DISCOVER DUA'S NEW SKIN CRUSH

Starring in the YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation campaign, Global Ambassador Dua Lipa falls in love at first tap. As chic as a clutch, small enough to be taken everywhere; she taps on YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation wherever she is. Glowing in seconds – still looking natural.

"YSL Skin Affair is the ultimate complexion ally for beauty lovers who are always on the go. You can, of course, use it at home as your first step, but the product's added value is to touch up as the day goes by. The finish is lightweight but buildable, so it has a soft-focus radiance. The built-in applicator helps you tap wherever you need to, whenever you need to, with high precision." - YSL Beauty Global Makeup Artist Sam Visser.

In the hero visual of the new YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation campaign, Dua Lipa embodies modern couture glamour, reclining in the soft, tan leather interior of a taxi. Clutching the pearly pink cushion compact, the scene captures a moment of cinematic elegance and refined luxury.

She radiates a sun-kissed glow, featuring a flawless base of YSL Skin Affair Soft Glow Cushion Foundation (MN7) sculpted with Hyper Bronze (03 Golden Medina). A flush of Make Me Blush (37 Peachy Nude) adds a fresh finish. Her gaze is intensified by a brown ombré using Couture Mini Clutch 720 and Lash Latex, while a nude lip trio of Lovenude (Undressed Pink/Tan Line) and Candy Glaze 02 completes the look.

ABOUT YSL BEAUTY

In the tension between timeless legacy and modern audacity, YSL Beauty creates daring beauty that dresses change. Boldness and singularity. Manifested through clashes of color, light, style, and the liberation from convention. The defiance of the norm. Authenticity, the foundation driving the brand to create icons in makeup, fragrance and skincare, born from the heritage of M. Saint Laurent who shaped the cultural zeitgeist for generations. YSL Beauty creates unapologetic beauty that frees and moves the lines, in the here and now. Young, edgy, luxury.

www.yslbeauty.com

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SOURCE YSL Beauty